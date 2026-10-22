Someone Asked Jon Bon Jovi About a Richie Sambora Reunion, and His Reaction Said It All

After spending three decades in Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora shocked fans and even Jon Bon Jovi when he announced he was leaving the group. The moment came during not only a tour but just months after Bon Jovi released the album, What About Now. While both Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi insisted there was no animosity between the two, rumors have circulated over the years. And recently, when announcing a string of shows in 2027, Bon Jovi was blindsided when asked if Sambora would be joining him on the road.

When announcing the continuation of the Forever Tour in 2027, Bon Jovi revealed the shows would take him to Australia, New Jersey, the U.K., Chicago, and more. Excited about the upcoming year, Bon Jovi hoped to promote his show at Soldier Field Stadium. But Soldier Field was more than just a stadium. Opened in 1924, it was not only the home of the Chicago Bears but also the oldest stadium in the NFL.

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Speaking with Fox 32 Chicago about the tour, Bon Jovi was left speechless when asked about Sambora reuniting with the group. Not able to find the words, the singer shook his head, trying to understand the question being asked. All he could say was, “You know, unfortunately, and with all the love in my heart, he walked away from this and touring thirteen years ago. I’ve seen him, obviously. We’ve spoken, but no, unfortunately, he left the band many, many years ago.”

HIS FACE AHHHH 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2DAyAZkWd — Shakti Shake (@ShakeShakti) October 21, 2026

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Jon Bon Jovi Swears To “Christ” There Was Never Any Fighting

If Bon Jovi’s words weren’t clear enough, just a few years ago, Sambora shared his own thoughts on whether he would have stayed throughout the remainder of the tour. He promised, “I wouldn’t have been able to stay. It was too much at that point. And look, don’t cry for me, Argentina, baby. I’m good. I did what I had to do as a man for my family, and I don’t regret leaving – I regret how it happened. But I had to just evaporate.”

The only piece of information Sambora offered about his exit was about a supposed lack of communication. “The communication level… I might as well have been driving my head into a brick wall.”

And for those still believed there was more to the story, Bon Jovi declared one last time, “He. Quit. The. Band. I swear to Christ there was never a fight, nothing….”

Whatever fans hoped might happen with Sambora, Bon Jovi already had his sights set on 2027. From New Jersey to Australia, the Forever Tour was preparing to cover thousands of miles. And in July, Bon Jovi would finally get his night at Soldier Field.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)