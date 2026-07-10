Richie Sambora Says He Is Not Welcome on Bon Jovi’s “Forever” Tour

The wait is officially over. It has been four years of uncertainty since Jon Bon Jovi last took the stage. And throughout that time, the lead singer underwent vocal cord surgeries in hopes of returning to the spotlight. Never losing his passion for music, on July 7, he once again entertained a sold-out crowd. Being a historic moment, there was only one venue big enough to handle such an occasion – Madison Square Garden. But during a moment of celebration, a former member of Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, shared some shocking news about why he is nowhere near the band.

Walking to the stage, fans cheered as Bon Jovi, Tico Torres, David Bryan, Hugh McDonald, John Shanks, Phil X, and Everett Bradley took their spots on the stage. And for over two hours, the group took fans on a journey through classics like “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “It’s My Life,” and “Born to Be My Baby.”

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For Sambora, his legacy with Bon Jovi started during the 1980s when he was the band’s lead guitarist. He also offered backing vocals for the group. But his talents went far beyond the spotlight as he played a crucial role in the band’s songwriting. He left the group in 2013. And when asked if he was going to take part in Bon Jovi’s Forever tour, he replied, “Yes dear, they don’t realize he wants me nowhere near this band.”

Richie Sambora says he's been frozen out of Bon Jovi's 2026 Forever tour. Replying to a fan online: "Yes dear they dont realize he wants me nowhere near this band. And the hackers stoke the fire. About things they dont care about." pic.twitter.com/vyoM6pKh7g — Rock Feed 🎸 (@RockFeedNet) July 9, 2026

[RELATED: Richie Sambora Reunited With His Guitar More Than Four Decades After It Was Stolen]

While a shocking statement from Sambora, he explained how “hackers” have only made it worse. “The hackers stoke the fire. About things they don’t care about.”

The statement from Sambora comes after the musician defended Bon Jovi when journalist Mitch Lafon suggested the band had a rivalry with Bruce Springsteen. “Whoever you are right nobody does . the week before he was no,1. I got hero worship for the guy.”

whoever you are right nobody does . the week before he was no,1. I got hero worship for the guy. Your makin something outta nothin.. dude, trouble maker man. No need. Absurdly not true. Stay off my site filling people with lies.. thank you https://t.co/ndwdvVmJxm — RICHIE SAMBORA (@TheRealSambora) July 6, 2026

Tired of the constant rumors and lies being spread over social media, Sambora concluded, “Your makin something outta nothin.. dude, trouble maker man. No need. Absurdly not true. Stay off my site filling people with lies.. thank you.”

Although there was never any tension between Bon Jovi and Springsteen, Sambora’s latest comments suggest his relationship with his former band remains far more complicated. While Bon Jovi continues its return to the stage, fans are once again left wondering whether the guitarist will ever reunite with the group.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)