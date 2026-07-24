“I Know I’m Letting You Down”: Bon Jovi Abruptly Ends MSG Show, Asks Fans To Keep Their Ticket Stubs

When Jon Bon Jovi announced a series of concerts at Madison Square Garden, fans scrambled to get their hands on a ticket. His return to the stage came four years after he required vocal surgery. At the time, it was uncertain if the singer would be able to perform. Having spent decades under the spotlight, Bon Jovi wasn’t finished leaving his mark just yet. But on Thursday, it seemed that Bon Jovi struggled to get through the performance as he announced he needed to end the show early due to a sinus infection.

Currently on his Forever Tour, Bon Jovi had already played a string of shows at MSG. But during his recent performance, the singer had to make the tough decision. While Bon Jovi made it through 90 minutes of his set before having to cancel, he reassured fans to keep their tickets. “Don’t throw away your ticket stubs I’m going to figure something out okay, don’t [fear]. Just hang onto it, I’m going to figure out how to reschedule.”

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Knowing that the announcement would concern fans, Bon Jovi reassured them that he was in great health. “I’m gonna have to cool it for a night. I feel great, I’ll see you again soon, bye bye.”

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The Only Thing Jon Bon Jovi Ever Stuck Up His Nose

Expanding on his original statement, a representative for Bon Jovi explained how a sinus infection was the culprit. “Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending. As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.”

Having discussed his vocal recovery in the past, Bon Jovi joked about how he stayed away from numerous vices due to protecting his voice. “I’d often joked and said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose was my finger. I never did anything to hurt the cords; I didn’t have any excesses. I’m a trained vocalist. I’ve practiced the craft.”

With plans already underway to make things right for fans and confidence that he’ll be back on stage soon, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer remains focused on continuing to entertain fans all over the world.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bon Jovi)