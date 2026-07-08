4 Years After Vocal Surgery, Jon Bon Jovi Roared Back With “Livin’ on a Prayer” at Madison Square Garden

After years of uncertainty, Jon Bon Jovi is back. Although never wanting to leave the stage, the singer was forced to take a break after being diagnosed with an atrophying vocal cord. While he did not know what the future held, Bon Jovi focused on his recovery. And the years of rehab and surgeries appeared to work as he took the stage at Madison Square Garden. With the venue packed with thousands of screaming fans, the hitmaker celebrated his triumphant return with “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Although Bon Jovi has spent decades under the spotlight, his struggle with his vocal cords has little to do with his career. According to experts, vocal fold atrophy is “a voice disorder that usually occurs gradually over time as people age. The vocal fold muscles become thin and less taut, preventing the vocal folds from closing normally when voicing.” Another name for the disorder is Aging Voice.

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Bon Jovi performs "Livin' on a Prayer" at the kick-off to their nine-date run at Madison Square Garden, marking their first extended run of shows since Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal surgery. pic.twitter.com/6iMwEDi4CN — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) July 8, 2026

Able to regain the power in his voice, Bon Jovi’s return to Madison Square Garden kicked off his first tour since 2022. Determined to make the night unforgettable, the rock icon opened his nine-show run at the legendary venue with one of the band’s biggest anthems – “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

[RELATED: When Jon Bon Jovi Needed a Record Deal, He Targeted the “Loneliest Man in the Music Business”]

Jon Bon Jovi Heading Overseas After MSG Run

While announcing the new shows for the Forever Tour, Bon Jovi announced that his MSG shows were the only ones the band had scheduled for 2026. After finishing the last show, the band will travel to London, Ireland, and Scotland throughout August and September.

For those lucky enough to get a ticket, the Forever Tour included a set list full of Bon Jovi classics:

“With a Little Help From My Friends”

“Beautiful Drug”

“We Weren’t Born to Follow”

“Lost Highway”

“Who Says You Can’t Go Home”

“You Give Love a Bad Name”

“Born to Be My Baby”

“Legendary”

“Whole Lot of Leavin’”

“In These Arms”

“Have a Nice Day”

“It’s My Life”

“Livin’ on a Prayer”

“Lay Your Hands on Me”

“Blood on Blood”

“Living Proof”

“This House Is Not for Sale”

“I’ll Be There for You”

“Wanted Dead or Alive”

Despite the challenges that nearly ended his touring career, Bon Jovi appears ready to make up for lost time. And judging by the reaction from the crowd, his fans are ready to join him for every step of the Forever Tour.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)