Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Bringing a Rock Icon and Country Legend To Perform at Her Wedding to Travis Kelce

Pop star Taylor Swift saw her “Love Story” realized when three-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce popped the question in summer 2025. Diehard Swifties and NFL enthusiasts have been locked in on the power couple’s romance since they hard launched their relationship two years earlier, in September 2023.

Now, nearly a year after their high-profile engagement announcement, the countdown is on for Swift’s walk down the aisle. And according to a recent report, the newest member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame is calling on some musical juggernauts to supply the entertainment for her big day.

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Has Taylor Swift Been Dropping Marital Easter Eggs?

On Saturday (June 27), Page Six reported that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw will during what many are referring to as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “Wedding-palooza” at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw set to perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding — which will be ‘bigger than the Met Gala’ https://t.co/8q3bKsGRiu pic.twitter.com/HGFNQIz40Q — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2026

The “Opalite” singer, 36, has a reputation for dropping “Easter egg” clues ahead of her album releases. And fans believe that’s exactly what she did when she sported a shirt reading “Stevie Knicks” to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10 at Madison Square Garden.

Swift also named-checked the “Landslide” singer in “Clara Bow”, a track from her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

As for Tim McGraw, the 14-time Grammy winner named her first Billboard hit after the Country Music Hall of Famer.

Swift was just 16 years old when she released “Tim McGraw” as the lead single from her self-titled debut album in 2006.

Here’s What We Know So Far

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have publicly confirmed any details about their wedding.

However, various reports have surfaced indicating that the star-studded ceremony will take place on Friday, July 3, at MSG.

Last week, City Hall confirmed that the city’s Street Activity Permit Office received a permit application from Winick Productions in June.

The prominent NYC event planning firm requested street closures around MSG, and to set up a public tent outside the venue, from July 2 to July 4.

[RELATED: The Nashville Crowd Lost It When Lainey Wilson Brought Out Taylor Swift for “Love Story”]

Sources say more than 1,000 people are expected to attend the Friday bash. Meanwhile, the city also received a permit for a more intimate event involving just 100 guests on Thursday, July 2. Many believe this is a rehearsal dinner.

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