James Taylor Reveals Why He Didn’t Attend Taylor Swift’s Wedding, Despite Being Invited

James Taylor decided to keep with a five-decade tradition instead of attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

During his July 3rd performance at Tanglewood, he told the crowd that he had received an invite to the pop star’s New York City nuptials.

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“You know, Kim and I were invited to a wedding at Madison Square Garden tonight,” Taylor told the Massachusetts crowd, per The Berkshire Eagle.

Though he opted not to attend the event, Taylor said that he wishes the newlyweds “happiness and smooth sailing” in their life together.

Taylor’s decision not to go to the wedding came as he marked his 52nd year of performing Tanglewood over the July 4th holiday.

According to a press release from the event, Taylor’s annual sets have “become the emotional centerpiece of the festival’s Popular Artist Series.”

“Summer after summer, Taylor displays his inimitable ability to maintain an intimate audience connection while consistently selling out the [Koussevitzky Music] Shed and drawing a capacity ‘Lawn Nation’ crowd, many of whom share his deep ties to the Berkshires,” the press release read, shedding light on Taylor’s decision to forego Swift’s wedding invite.

Though he didn’t attend Swift’s nuptials, it’s no surprise that he snagged an invite. Swift previously revealed that her parents named her after the iconic singer.

“She was just a teen,” the singer once told USA Today of the first time he met Swift. “She told me she had listened to my music a lot and that her folks had named her with me in mind.”

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While Taylor didn’t make it to the soiree, plenty of other stars did. In addition to attendees like Selena Gomez, Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, and Chris Stapleton, Swift tapped stars including Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks to perform on her big day.

Attendees have yet to reveal what song Nicks performed for the newlyweds. However, People reported that McCartney sang The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” at the nuptials.

It’s a surprising choice, given that he hadn’t performed the track since 1964.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina