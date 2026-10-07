The Beach Boys’ Touring Future Gets Murkier After Another Comeback Concert Is Canceled

For fans of the Beach Boys in Bloomington, Illinois, they expected an unforgettable Friday as the band was set to perform at the Grossinger Motors Arena. It made sense why fans would be excited given the group’s collection of iconic hits like “Kokomo,” “Good Vibrations,” and “I Get Around.” But sadly, the Beach Boys have canceled or postponed shows in the last few months. And it appeared that the band carried that theme into Bloomington, as the upcoming concert was also canceled.

Sharing the news on Facebook, the Grossinger Motors Arena explained how the concert had been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” What those circumstances were remains a mystery. But the post added that any person who purchased a ticket would be getting a full refund through their point of purchase.

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Looking back at their last performance, the Beach Boys entertained fans in Valdosta, Georgia. Although fans praised the concert, many pointed to Mike Love and his apparent lack of energy. Not long after, the group announced that it was canceling shows throughout September to give Love more time to rest.

[RELATED: The Beach Boys Pull the Plug on More Concerts Just Before Tour Was Set to Resume]

The Rough Road For The Beach Boys And Mike Love

Back in June, Love offered a health update to fans. Although just finishing a show in Chelsea, he revealed the troubles he had been facing in his personal life. “Losing my sister, Maureen, on the first Anniversary of cousin Brian’s death, combined with my ongoing recovery from what started out as bronchitis, followed by COVID, has taken both an emotional and physical toll on me.”

As fans used the comment section to shower Love with support and praise, Love added, “I feel stronger every day physically, but I am heartbroken emotionally. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else than with our audience. For me, our audience is the medicine, and the music is the cure.”

While music was the cure for Love, the road back to the stage appeared to be taking longer than expected. For now, the Beach Boys planned to keep the remaining schedule that included shows on October 9, 10, and 11.

Although Bloomington fans wouldn’t get their night with the Beach Boys, the band’s remaining schedule offered some hope. With three more October dates still planned, Love could soon get another moment under the spotlight.

(Photo by Malcolm MacNeil/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)