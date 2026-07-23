The Beach Boys Postpone Remaining Summer Tour Dates as Mike Love Issues Statement

Beach Boys fans will have to wait a little longer to see the band live. Mike Love, who co-founded the band, took to Instagram to announce that The Beach Boys’ remaining Endless Summer Gold Tour dates have been postponed.

“Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year—especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th Anniversary of Pet Sounds,” Love wrote. “We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September.”

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Every concert scheduled between July 23 and Sept. 3 has been postponed, Love revealed. The band will get back on the road on Sept. 24, when they restart their tour in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The bulk of the trek will now conclude on Nov. 13 in Bristol, Virginia. Additionally, The Beach Boys’ show in Enoch, Alberta, Canada, is now scheduled to take place on May 8, 2027.

All tickets for the postponed concerts will be honored for the new dates. Fans with questions should contact their local box office, Love advised.

“Thanks for your love,” he concluded. “We can’t wait to see you back out there for a September to Remember.”

Love is the only original member of The Beach Boys who is still touring with the band. Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson both died years ago, while Al Jardine departed the group in ’98. More recently, Brian Wilson died in June 2025, and Bruce Johnston retired earlier this year.

Rolling Stone reported that, amid the band’s tour, Love has been struggling with health issues. The band previously canceled several concerts on their trek due to illness, the outlet noted.

Sept. 24 @ The Big E – The Big E Arena in West Springfield, Massachusetts

Sept. 25 @ The Sounds of Summer Concert Series in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

Sept. 27 @ Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Oct. 9 @ Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Ilinois

Oct. 10 @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend in Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 11 @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee

Oct. 19 @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – Grey Eagle Event Centre in Calgary, Alberta

Nov. 11 @ Walt Disney World Resort, Florida – Epcot, America Gardens Theatre in Orlando, Florida

Nov. 12 @ Walt Disney World Resort, Florida – Epcot, America Gardens Theatre in Orlando, Florida

Nov. 13 @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Bristol in Bristol, Virginia

May 8, 2027 @ River Cree Resort and Casino – Entertainment Centre in Enoch, Alberta

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images