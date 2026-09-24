The Beach Boys Pull the Plug on More Concerts Just Before Tour Was Set to Resume

2026 was a special year for the Beach Boys. 60 years ago, the group released the popular album Pet Sounds. Often considered the pioneers of surf rock, the album featured iconic hits like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” While the band went on to record over a dozen more albums, Pet Sounds held a special place in the history of the Beach Boys. And wanting to celebrate that moment, the group planned to resume their tour on Thursday. But sadly, just a few hours before taking the stage, the band canceled the show.

Looking at their schedule, the Beach Boys were expected to entertain fans at The Big E Arena in West Springfield. From there, they would travel to the Univest Performance Center for a concert on Friday. But that was also canceled. And keeping with that theme, the Beach Boys also canceled their Sunday, September 27, show at The Alabama Theatre. Canceling three shows caused a great deal of concern from fans. The only statement given was from the venues, which claimed it was due to “circumstances beyond their control.”

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The Beach Boys Need Time To Recharge

Again, the tour centered around celebrating the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds. Back in July, Mike Love expressed how much he was loving the tour but needed some time to recharge. “Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year—especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th Anniversary of Pet Sounds. We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge…”

At the time, fans surrounded Love and the Beach Boys with support. One person wrote, “I’m so glad you’re gonna be getting the rest you need, I hope you feel better soon! Take care of yourself, wishing you a super speedy recovery and sending you all the love. Hope to see you soon.” Another fan added, “Sending love and good vibrations..take care of yourself and look forward to seeing you all this fall.”

According to the group’s official website, the Beach Boys will return to the stage on October 9 at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. From there, they would entertain fans in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium on October 11. But with the band canceling several shows, fans were left hoping the short break didn’t turn into something much longer.

(Photo by Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)