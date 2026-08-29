The Mystery Behind The Beach Boys Song With No Known Writer

When we listen to The Beach Boys’ version of “Sloop John B”, it seems impossible that Brian Wilson didn’t pen it. This song feels tailor-made for the band’s mythos, but that’s the power of a strong, unique arrangement. In reality, there have been plenty of versions of this song over the years, namely by The Kingston Trio. But we can’t exactly trace its origin, given that we don’t know who wrote it. Without knowing the actual writer, The Beach Boys’ hit rendition effectively gave them ownership of “Sloop John B”. Learn more about this mysterious song below.

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The Mystery of “Sloop John B”

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This is a traditional Bahamian folk song. The earliest known version dates to 1916, when it was published by the English poet Richard Le Gallienne. But even then, we don’t know how far back this tale spans.

While The Beach Boys’ pop hit makes this song seem like an upbeat summertime anthem, it has a darker meaning beneath the surface. This Nassau classic is about a drunken, disastrous sail aboard a boat named John B.

“The first mate, he got drunk / And broke in the captain’s trunk / The constable had to come and take him away / Sheriff John Stone / Why don’t you leave me alone? / Well, I feel so broke up / I wanna go home,” the lyrics read.

While The Beach Boys updated the lyrics and production, you can still hear the classic spirit that still brims beneath the modernizations.

This rendition found its home on Pet Sounds, rounding out the album’s off-kilter but beachy vibe. No sentiment fits this particular Beach Boys album better than that of a sailing trip gone wrong. It strikes just the right note between easy pop melodies and darker, more grounded elements.

Other Versions

There have been plenty of other versions of this song over the years, but The Beach Boys’ wins out. However, other popular renditions include The Kingston Trio, Johnny Cash, and The Weavers.

These myriad versions speak to the universality of this song. If only we had a name to attribute this enduring track to. The folk tradition has produced many songs like this, in which the communal writing style avoids any formal credit. Many people may have contributed to this song. However it came to be, it certainly made an impact on the world.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)