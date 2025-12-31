How Stephen Stills Scored a Big Hit Thanks to a Billy Preston Phrase

If ever a song tied into the philosophy of the moment in which it was unleashed, it was “Love The One You’re With”. Released by Stephen Stills in 1970, it proved the perfect complement to the belief in free love to which so many of that era adhered.

Oddly enough, Stills recorded this ultimate love anthem during a time of rancor within the collective that made him famous. “Love The One You’re With” proved to be the most successful single to emerge in the wake of the temporary dissolution of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Stills Solo

When it comes to the supergroup era in music history, you can point to the creation of Crosby, Stills & Nash as the Big Bang moment. David Crosby from The Byrds, Stephen Stills from Buffalo Springfield, and Graham Nash from The Hollies released a harmony-drenched debut album in 1969 that soared to massive success.

The addition of Stills’ old Buffalo Springfield bandmate Neil Young on the 1970 album Déjà Vu only raised the attention level of the unit. But whatever harmony emanated from the recordings, the four men struggled to get along very well for long periods of time.

By the time they finished their touring obligations for Déjà Vu, the quartet was already coming apart and getting ready for solo projects. Stills had begun recording his in 1970, in between CSNY tours. In fact, he even started playing one of the songs he had earmarked for his solo album in some of those group shows. The song was called “Love The One You’re With”.

From a Saying to a Song

Stills received inspiration from keyboardist Billy Preston for what would become his most famous solo song. Preston often used the title phrase. When Stills heard it, he asked for permission to write a song around it. When Preston acquiesced, Stills went to work on “Love The One You’re With”.

Stills played multiple instruments on the track, including, somewhat surprisingly, steel drums. Putting aside some of the bad blood, he enlisted Graham Nash and David Crosby to help with backing vocals, where they were joined by Rita Coolidge and John Sebastian.

Each of the four members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young delivered solo albums quickly in the wake of Déjà Vu. But Stills reigned supreme in terms of success on the pop charts. “Love The One You’re With” went all the way to No. 14 when it peaked in early 1971.

Behind the Lyrics of “Love The One You’re With”

Stills gives some advice to the bereft and sorrowful folks out there who are missing someone special. “Concentration slip away,” he says of these people. “Because your baby is so far away.” Luckily, there’s always another option. “There’s a girl right next to you,” he assures. “And she’s just waiting for something to do.”

The chorus boils down his philosophy, which suggests that unlikely pairings are everywhere. “And there’s a rose in a fisted glove,” he explains. “And the eagle flies with the dove.” Why not, then, make the best of a troublesome situation? “And if you can’t be with the one you love, honey/Love the one you’re with.”

“Love The One You’re With” helped tide fans of CSNY over once the band took a hiatus. Those fans would have to wait seven years before that fractious group could get back together for an album, proving that they struggled to heed the mantra found in Stephen Stills’ biggest hit.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images