The Black Keys’ Top 10 Songs

If the aliens came down from some aggressive planet in outer space and demanded at laser gunpoint for the world’s greatest and most successful rock and roll band, the group we might just put forth is The Black Keys. Their brand of gravely blues-rock is supreme in many ways.

Obviously, some reading this will be nodding their heads and some might be shaking them—and that’s fine. But few bands have made such an indelible imprint on (modern) rock culture as The Black Keys have. And the thing is, for the duo comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, they did it slow and steady.

Then, though, right around the 2008 release of the band’s album, Attach & Release, which the band worked on with the famed producer, Danger Mouse, The Black Keys became tremendously famous. They have hit after hit and, more recently, the group and its members have been helping to put others on the map, from Yola to Robert Finley.

Founded twenty years ago in 2001 in Akron, Ohio, The Black Keys are one of our best and brightest. And to celebrate the Midwestern duo, here are our Top 10 favorite songs from the rock group.

10. “I’ll Be Your Man” from the 2002 album, The Big Come Up

9. “Set You Free” from the 2003 album, Thickfreakness

8. “I Cry Alone” from the 2003 album, Thickfreakness

7. “When The Lights Go Out” from the 2004 album, Rubber Factory

6. “Your Touch” from the 2006 album, Magic Potion

5. “All You Ever Wanted” from the 2008 album, Attack & Release

4. “Howlin’ for You” from the 2010 album, Brothers

3. “Lonely Boy” from the 2011 album, El Camino

2. “Turn Blue” from the 2014 album, Turn Blue

1. “Lo/Hi” from the 2019 album, Let’s Rock