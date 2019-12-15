|Prairie bluegrass band The Dead South share the first new live single from their Nashville’s OurVinyl TV session. “Black Lung,” a song from new album Sugar & Joy that puts grit and stomp on a story about workers exploitation – ostensibly about coal mining, but certainly more universally applicable – features multiple lead vocalists and a sinister, nowhere-to-run undercurrent. In OurVinyl’s treatment, the song is set in a rubbled corner of Nashville’s mostly flashy Germantown, with the focus solely on the performance. OurVinyl made their name with highly watchable live sessions that have included Tyler Childers, Billy Strings, St. Paul and The Broken Bones and more.
Sugar & Joy, The Dead South’s third album, was released in October and praised across the board as their most accomplished work yet. Produced by Jimmy Nutt, the album showcased their imaginative approach to progressive bluegrass. Sugar & Joy recently landed at #7 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Year End Chart (the only Canadian band in the mix), an admirable achievement for a band that has traveled a circuitous path from Regina, Saskatchewan, to Germany where they signed their first record deal, back to North America, where they now call Toronto indie label Six Shooter Records home.
Recently nominated for AmericanaUK’s International Artist of the Year, The Dead South have fully embraced their situation of being outsiders in the traditional folk world, where they hang their musical hats, and in their own country, where they don’t hang their hats that often, as they are constantly touring. As noted in a review of their pre-Thanksgiving show at LA’s Belasco Theatre, The Dead South’s approach is “carving out its own lane that lends new life to the genre precisely by remaining comfortably adjacent to it.”
The Dead South’s SERVED COLD TOUR, which will see sold out shows in more than 20 countries, picks up again in the USA in January. Mark The Dead South’s upcoming Paste Studio Live on January 9, 2020 here.
