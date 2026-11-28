How much should a songwriter be blamed for the bad behavior of the characters in their songs? The Rolling Stones brought this question to the forefront in their share of songs, including the 1967 ballad “Back Street Girl”.

The song puts the title character on the losing end of a relationship power struggle with the narrator. But the ugliness of his actions ends up endearing a ton of sympathy for her from the listener.

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The Rolling Stones began moving in a somewhat flowery direction in the mid-60s, a common shift for rock bands at the time. By embracing rich melodies, slower tempos, and non-rock instrumentation, the band put a sharper focus on the growing songwriting skills of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Since more were able to pay attention to the lyrics, critics started to rise up against some of the themes put forth by the band. For example, the smash 1966 single “Under My Thumb” gave rise to complaints about its supposedly misogynistic point of view.

“Back Street Girl”, released in 1967 on the album Between The Buttons, wasn’t a single. As such, it didn’t receive as much scrutiny. Loping about at a languid pace, the track’s dominant instruments are played by special guests Jack Nitzsche on harpsichord and Nick De Caro on accordion, along with Brian Jones of the band on vibraphone.

There’s no doubting that the narrator in the song treats the titular girl poorly. But it doesn’t mean that Mick Jagger, the song’s chief composer, was promoting that behavior. If anything, the cad’s treatment adds a touch of pathos to a girl who’s participating in adultery.

Behind the Lyrics of “Back Street Girl”

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The narrator of the song wants to carry on his affair with the “Back Street Girl”. But he doesn’t want her to intrude on the bulk of his life. There are not-so-subtle suggestions, strengthened by the haughty language used by Jagger, that he comes from the upper class. Calling her a “Back Street Girl” implies that she’s on a different societal level.

“Just want you to be around,” he tells her in the opening verse. In other words, he requires her presence, but only at his convenience. “Don’t want you out in my world,” he explains. “Just you be my back street girl.”

As the song progresses, he gets more specific about what she should and shouldn’t do. “Please don’t you bother my wife,” he says, as if the use of the word “please” will somehow soften the blow. Then comes this stinging rebuke: “Don’t try to ride on my horse/You’re rather common and coarse anyway.”

At this point, the audience should be completely on the side of the girl. The final verse again finds him warning her, somewhat nastily, against forgetting her place. “Please never ring on the phone/Your manners are never quite right.” And then: “Please take the favors I grant/Curtsy and look nonchalant just for me.”

We guess you could read “Back Street Girl” as some kind of autobiographical admission, but we think Jagger is too savvy to willingly look the part of such an unrepentant jerk. Instead, the song works best as a scathing takedown of the men who would take part in such affairs and act so callously to girls who deserve so much better.

(Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns)