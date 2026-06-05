These 4 Cher Songs From the 1970s Will Always Be Timeless

There may not be another artist who has had a career like Cher. With a career of hit songs spanning 60 years, Cher is the voice behind some of rock music’s biggest hits.

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Among her many, many hit songs are these four singles, all out in the 70s. Classics today, Cher admits she didn’t like her music in that era. Indeed, her music wasn’t at all like the Eagles, Joni Mitchell, or other artists of the 70s, whose sound she wanted to emulate.

“I’m not a Cher fan,” Cher tells Billboard, speaking of that era of her music. “I just don’t think my aesthetic taste lies in her direction.”

Still, whether Cher liked her music at the time or not, these four Cher songs from the 70s will always be timeless.

“Dark Lady”

Out in 1973, “Dark Lady” was written by John Robert Durrill. A No. 1 single, “Dark Lady” is the title track of Cher’s 11th studio album.

An ominously dark song about a fortune teller who dies along with a philandering boyfriend, it was Cher’s producer, Snuff Garrett, who asked Durrill to make sure both characters died in the song.

“Take Me Home”

In 1979, Cher had a Top 5 hit with “Take Me Home”. The title track of her 15th studio album, the disco song, is her only Top 5 on the dance charts. It is also her first hit rock single since “Dark Lady”.

Although fans loved “Take Me Home”, it wasn’t one of Cher’s favorites.

“I loved disco to dance to, but hated singing it,” she admits.

“Living In A House Divided”

On Cher’s Foxy Lady album is “Living In A House Divided”. A Top 5 single, “Living In A House Divided” was written by Tom Bahler.

“Living In A House Divided” is a sad song about a relationship that has run its course. It is one of two Top 5 singles from the record, with the other one being “The Way Of Love”. Surprisingly, none of the songs on Foxy Lady became No. 1 singles for Cher.

“I Saw A Man And He Danced With His Wife”

Also on Dark Lady is “I Saw A Man And He Danced With His Wife”. Written by Durrill as well, “I Saw A Man And He Danced With His Wife” is Cher’s final Top 5 single for three years, until “Take Me Home”.

“I Saw A Man And He Danced With His Wife” is a sordid tale of a woman who encounters an ex dancing with his wife. Later, the man returns, leaving his wife for her instead.

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