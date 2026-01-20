Why Cher Wasn’t a Fan of Herself in 1970s, and Who She Wanted To Replicate: “I’m Not a Cher Fan”

For as long as music has been a mainstream source of entertainment, there has been a strict paradigm and divide between what is considered to be real art and pop art. Some musicians despise the latter and have gone to great lengths to make sure they are anything but that. Others have done the opposite, as they have accepted and enjoyed being a pop artist. Now, in between this dichotomy, are the shape shifters, the ones who know who they want to be yet can’t find a way to do so. In the 1970s, one of those musicians was Cher, as she wanted to be a different kind of artist than she was.

Cher was one of the biggest pop stars of the decade thanks to hits such as “Half-Breed” and “Dark Lady”. Contrary to Cher and the general world of pop was the rock ‘n’ rollers. These individuals and bands subverted the mindless entertainment and gifted people with physically and intellectually stimulating art. While this depends on the listener, acts that were doing so during the decade included The Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, and Joni Mitchell. Three musicians Cher admired and wished she were more like.

A Separation of Tastes: Why Cheryl Sarkisian Didn’t Like Cher

In an incredibly fascinating interview conducted by Billboard in 2017, Cher, whose real name is Cheryl Sarkisian, divulged that she wasn’t a fan of herself in the 1970s. This is surprising on numerous levels, as Cher was one of the it pop musicians in the 1970s. So, to learn that she didn’t enjoy the music that made her so is quite shocking.

In the piece, Cher stated, “I’m not a Cher fan. I just don’t think my aesthetic taste lies in her direction.” While one portion of that statement is quite clear, the latter half alludes to the creation of a spectacle. Now, that is speculation, and a bit overly investigative, but it certainly doeswind up the neurons.

In that same interview, the writer divulged that Cher strived to be more like the artists mentioned above. Fortunately, she did, but just not entirely by herself. When she recorded these more introspective songs, she did so with Jackson Browne, Janis Ian, and Neil Young. Though they unfortunately didn’t perform very well on the charts.

While Cher might have never accomplished her goal of becoming a serious and intense artist, she knows she serves a vital entertainment purpose. “My idea, every night before I go onstage, is that this is a gift I was given, and can give to people. While they’re watching my show, they don’t have to think of anything else. It’s something that makes people feel good. That’s all I do — make people feel good,” said Cher.

