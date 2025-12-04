These Guitar Solos Are 3 of the Greatest Ever, According to Brian May

Brian May has contributed his guitar skills to some of the most iconic rock songs of all time. His riffs on “Bohemian Rhapsody” alone put him in the running for one of rock’s most beloved guitarists. Another jewel in his crown is the fact that he’s never been afraid to express his admiration for his fellow guitarists. It’s one thing to be talented; it’s another to be talented and generous. Below are three songs with masterful guitar solos that May has lauded in the past. Revisit these mind-boggling riffs.

“Since You’ve Been Gone” (Rainbow)

Ritchie Blackmore is most known for his role in Deep Purple. While in that outfit, Blackmore delivered the foundational song for burgeoning guitarists, “Smoke on the Water.” But May was a fan of something from Blackmore’s other venture, Rainbow.

In 1979, the band released “Since You’ve Been Gone.” This song marries the idea of a pop hit and a rock anthem perfectly. Though it would become more commonplace in the ’80s, this song was an early adopter of rock with mass-market appeal. More than the infectious chorus, May was in this song for Blackmore’s earworm guitar solo.

“It’s uncompromising and it has the perfect element of pop, which is you can sing it and it’s in your head all day,” May once said. “But Ritchie’s in it and Ritchie is powering the whole thing. The under solo is just brilliant.”

“Hi Ho Silver Lining” (Jeff Beck)

Jeff Beck is at the top of many people’s “best guitarists” list, including May. He once basically called Beck a perfect guitarist, saying he aims to match Beck’s “voice” when playing.

“The ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ solo from Jeff Beck to me he is a sort of unattainable perfection,” May once said. “He’s in a class of his own…So I was inspired by things like that and I wanted my guitar to have that voice. I wanted it to have the smooth tones of a singer, but also the ‘consonants’, sort of the definition which gives you the words when you’re singing.”

“Key to Love” (John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers)

Eric Clapton has been apart of many bands over the years. John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers is one of his first, with him joining in 1965. Clapton’s bluesy finesse was apparent even then, especially on “Key to Love.” According to May, this song is some of Clapton’s most passionate work.

“It’s the hottest, burning, high-passion piece I’ve ever heard in my life – still to this day,” he once said. “I just love it. It totally rips, and I’ll never get over that. That’s one of my great inspirations.”

(Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)