This Classic Neil Young Track Was Released Months Before It Took on a New, Heartbreaking Meaning: “I Felt Responsible”

When Neil Young first went into the studio to record a song he wrote about the danger that drugs posed to the creative community, he had no idea how true that track would become mere months later. As he watched more and more musicians succumb to h***** and alcohol abuse, Young penned the tragically dark ode to these substances’ victims, “The Needle and the Damage Done”. Young put the song out on his April 1972 release, Harvest, but he used a live recording from January 19, 1971.

In a 1988 interview with Rolling Stone, Young admitted that “The Needle and the Damage Done” was largely inspired by Crazy Horse guitarist Danny Whitten, whose addiction worsened as the two continued to work together. “He’d gotten so wasted, so strung out, that he OD’d and almost died,” Young recalled. The Canadian singer-songwriter said he never explicitly told Whitten the song was about him, but that he “must have” had an inclination that it was. “I never sat down with him and said, ‘Danny, listen to this.’”

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“I don’t believe that a song should be for one person,” Young continued, “I just tried to make something that everyone could relate to.” And indeed he did. But not even Young could have been prepared for how much he would relate to the song just a few short months after he put out Harvest.

“The Needle and the Damage Done” Took on a New Meaning Months Later

Shortly after the release of Neil Young’s fourth studio album, Harvest, Danny Whitten actually did die of an overdose. The tragedy came hours after Whitten and Young rehearsed together at the latter artist’s San Francisco home.

“He couldn’t remember anything,” Young later said, per Michael Heatley’s book, In His Own Words. “He was too out of it. Too far gone. I had to tell him to go back to L.A. ‘It’s not happening, man. You’re not together enough.’ He just said, ‘I’ve got nowhere else to go, man. How am I gonna tell my friends?’ And he split. That night, the coroner called me and told me he’d died. That blew my mind. I loved Danny. I felt responsible. And from there, I had to go right out on this huge tour of huge arenas. I was very nervous and insecure.”

The pain Young associated with “The Needle and the Damage Done” would make it a difficult song to perform for years to come. Nevertheless, he kept playing it. Speaking to NME in 1982, Young reflected on what it felt like to hear audiences cheering after such a devastating song. “It blows my mind. I don’t know what they’re doing. I guess they just get off on it. They’re reacting to seeing me doing it rather than to what I’m actually saying.” Young said he kept playing it because “that song means something to me.”

In a 1990 interview with The Boston Globe, Young said of that tumultuous period in his life, “I’m glad I lived through it. Could have gone under a couple of times during that period. But not because I wasn’t having fun. We were rolling pretty heavily. But we’re still here. The act of survival is right here.”

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