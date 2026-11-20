“We wanted to give each other moments to tell our story while the other two are holding hands in the background,” Tiny Habits’ Judah Mayowa tells American Songwriter of their latest record, Keepers. In many ways, this feels like an apt descriptor for the group.

By now, the story of Tiny Habits is familiar: three friends (Mayowa, Cinya Khan, and Maya Rae) met in school, drew attention for their raw vocal talent, and earned nods from everyone from James Taylor to Gracie Abrams. They represent a new avenue the internet has given musicians to build a grassroots audience and eventually transition into mainstream success. With Keepers, the trio has proven itself on its way to that new echelon of fame.

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Blending Old and New, Picking Out the Keepers

But even with an expanded sound, a bigger audience, and a plethora of legends in their corner, the simple truth of this group remains the same. It matters who you share the stage and studio with. Tiny Habits leads with an intimacy, ease, and harmony only the closest confidants could muster.

Though the fabric of what first grabbed listeners is still very much intact, Keepers is a different album for the group. They dared to go beyond the tender, poignant tracks of their first record, All For Something. Keepers is less about heady introspection and more about filling the dance floor. Of course, there are moments of quiet reflection, but this record was built primarily to ignite a crowd. That was shown by their recent show at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl in support of it.

Tiny Habits’ Brooklyn Bowl Stop on the ‘Keepers’ Tour

“It’s a bit of a different type of pressure in the musical cities,” Rae said before the band’s performance in Nashville. If there were any nerves, they certainly weren’t visible from the crowd. It’s been noted plenty, but there is something singularly awe-inspiring about the connection in their harmonies. It’s certainly rare to find a group this pitch-perfect in a live setting, as Tiny Habits is.

The show highlighted the key differences between Keepers and the group’s earlier work. In songs like “Love Ruins Everything” and “Someone You Love,” the trio married unfailing vocals with a high-energy stage presence. It’s the kind of show they could never have put on before this album, and one that might be difficult to imagine them going back from. “It’s just us having fun together,” Mayowa says of the shows on this tour.

That heightened energy is important to this album’s identity. Their earlier work often invited listeners into a subdued, quiet frame of mind. Keepers gives them license to move. What ties the exploration on this album together, however, is the evergreen chemistry between these three individuals.

Expanding Their Sound on ‘Keepers’

It’s never easy to switch up your sound, especially relatively early on in your career. Those pivotal formative years are about building a brand. Artists tend to hold fast to what got them where they are. Tiny Habits made the creatively free decision to take a big sonic leap on Keepers. It has proven to be an apt one.

“[We were] craving some dancy stuff… It was very organic. It brought us out of our normal bubble of ballads,” Rae says, with Khan adding, “No shade to ourselves, but a lot of our music is in the same world in terms of tempo and vibe… We were interested in what it was going to feel like to expand that.”

The band described the album-making process as “throwing everything against the wall.” Tiny Habits painted with wide strokes on this record to great effect, bringing the kind of infectious energy that defined the pop songs of the 1970s or the smooth mid-tempos of the 1990s. “Love Ruins Everything” was the track that helped the band break free of its conventions. Their fans followed suit once they heard the rest of the genre-bending tracks on Keepers.

Elsewhere on the record are the grooving “Belt Loop,” the syncopated “Towel,” and the heart-stirring “Anything He Was,” featuring The 1975’s Matty Healy. Each of these songs represents a giant leap for Tiny Habits, proving there is more to this band than its harmonies. They are pop stars in the making who can wow crowds with nothing but their voices, but who also don’t mind turning up the production for a moment of inhibition-shedding.

The Joy of Being Creatively Changed by Your Collaborators

Perhaps it’s easier to make the changes Tiny Habits made on Keepers when friends surround you. From the outside, it’s clear that each member of this trio can be the star of the show or a shoulder to cry on. When it comes to songwriting, the members of Tiny Habits have been changed, uplifted, and pushed by one another. Each has their moment of individualism, but their harmonies seem born of true, mutual camaraderie.

Their personal relationship has certainly blended into their songwriting. Working alongside one another has allowed Tiny Habits to explore sounds and ideas they might not have reached on their own.

“I feel like I have become a better writer,” Rae says. “You can be so limited by your creative bandwidth. We’ve been so lucky to have each other. It’s like our own co-writing session in a way.”

“It’s a Beautiful Thing”

That sense of collaboration helped them land a masterful album that is equally technically brilliant and endlessly listenable. They pushed each other to new heights, but perhaps just as importantly, they gave one another the freedom to try something different without worrying too much about how the audience would feel.

“I was worried a bit about how people would receive it,” Rae continues. “But, so far, [the songs that are different from our usual sound] are the ones people throw out as their favorite.”

“I feel like throughout the process of making the album, we had to keep reminding ourselves, ‘We like this, and if other people don’t, maybe that’s actually fine,’” Khan adds. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Keepers is a testament to what can happen when artists allow themselves to be changed by the people they create alongside. Tiny Habits may have moved beyond the sound that first drew listeners in, but the connective tissue that makes them special hasn’t wavered an inch. If anything, they’ve found new ways to bring their singular connection to life. It’s a record that speaks to the beauty of creative growth and the possibilities that emerge when you allow yourself to become more than you once imagined.

Photo by AJ Incammicia / Shorefire