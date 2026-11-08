Kameron Marlowe Reveals the Surprising Advice Ella Langley Gave Him While on the Road Together (Exclusive)

Ella Langley had some words of wisdom for Kameron Marlowe—and it had nothing to do with music. In an interview with American Songwriter, Marlowe revealed the advice Langley gave him while he was opening for her on The Dandelion Tour.

“She told me to pick up my phone more and do face-to-camera content,” Marlowe revealed with a laugh ahead of his set at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville. “She’s given me social media advice.”

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The social media tips were just one of many reasons it was “amazing” for Marlowe to be on the road with the “Choosin’ Texas” singer.

“I’ve known Ella for probably seven years, since I’ve been in town. Just from being in the same circles and stuff,” he said. “We had a song together [2024’s ‘Strangers’], which we hadn’t been able to play live much. Finally, we got to do that every night.”

Though the tour was “an absolute blast” for Marlowe, he’s ready for the next chapter.

“I’m sad that it’s done, but I think everyone’s ready to get off the road at this point in the year,” he explained.

Kameron Marlowe Discusses His Forthcoming Album

As 2026 comes to a close, Marlowe is eagerly looking ahead to the new year. That’s largely because, on Jan. 22, he’ll release his latest LP.

“This record is self-titled, which is very purposeful,” he said. “I’m a co-producer on this record [for the first time]. I’m excited because we left no meat on the bone with this.”

“We really dug in and tried to find new sounds,” Marlowe continued. “We tried to make sure that everything sounds different and has a place on the record at the same time, which I feel like we really accomplished.”

That was important to Marlowe, who said that he “hates when records start sounding the same.”

“That is my biggest pet peeve in the world,” he said. “I’m very excited about this record. It feels like something very special.”

As for the sound of the record, Marlowe noted that, of course, country is represented, but so too are soul and rock influences. The fact that his fans let him explore different sounds, Marlowe said, is “one of the biggest compliments” he’s gotten.

“[Fans told me that] it’s not about whether this is the most country song in the world or this is the most whatever song,” he said. “My through line has always been my voice and making people feel something with my songs, and that is something that I’ll take forever.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images