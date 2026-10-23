Max McNown Enlists Carly Pearce for Romantic New Duet “Not Falling Out” (Exclusive)

Listeners are going to swoon over Max McNown’s latest song. The rising country star tapped Carly Pearce to duet with him on “Not Falling Out,” a romantic tune about falling—and staying—in love.

“As soon as ‘Not Falling Out’ was written, we all agreed that the track was begging for a feature,” McNown told American Songwriter of the song, which he co-wrote alongside Jamie Kenney, Hillary Lindsey, and Scott Harris. “Carly has an incredible discography, reputation, and most importantly, a voice that felt perfect for the song.”

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Pearce was quick to accept the invitation, and she was glad she did.

“I was already such a fan of Max, but getting to work with him made me an even bigger one,” she told AS. “He has such a clear vision of who he is as an artist.”

When the pair met up at a Nashville studio, things flowed easily.

“When she came to the studio, she quickly and effortlessly combined creative melodies with her silky tone of voice, bringing this song new life that I honestly didn’t expect,” McNown said. “I don’t know where the song would be if she hadn’t been kind enough to agree to join me on it, and I’m so incredibly excited to give it to both our listeners!”

Fans can get a behind-the-scenes peek at that process in the song’s accompanying music video, which features the artists working on the track in the studio.

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The result is one that both artists are beyond happy with, as Pearce stated, “I’m so proud of this song and can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

What to Know About Max McNown

“Not Falling Out” comes amid a busy time for McNown. Back in July, McNown teamed up with DJ Kygo for “Take Me Back,” a nostalgic, crossover bop.

Then, in September, McNown released his latest LP, Leave on a Light. The 17-track album got rave reviews, propelling McNown to a new height in his career.

2026 also included many stand out performance moments for the singer, including sold out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, an opening slot on Parker McCollum’s tour, and his debut at Stagecoach Music Festival.

Photos by Daylin Jarvis