Luke Combs Goes No. 1 with Captivating Cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car”

Luke Combs’ sensational rendition of Tracy Chapman’s classic, “Fast Car,” has hit No. 1! Combs’ remarkable cover of Chapman’s timeless hit, “Fast Car,” has been making waves since its release, and it has now secured the top position on the charts in a mere 11 weeks.

With this remarkable feature, Combs has earned his 16th career No. 1 on Country Radio and his 15th No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Furthermore, in just three months, the song has amassed an astonishing 100 million streams, further solidifying its immense popularity.

The 33-year-old recently shared the motivation behind his decision to record a studio version of Chapman’s hit, unveiling that the song carries a deep personal meaning for him. “[It’s] my first favorite song probably ever. I remember listening to that song with my dad in his truck when I was probably four years old,” Combs said via a press release. “He had a cassette, a tape of it, and we had this old brown camper top F-150.

“We rode around that thing, and he had a tape cassette player in there, and I have the original cassette — my dad brought it to me a couple of years ago… I have the one, and I have it in my shop. The only music I have in my shop is a cassette player. I love to go to antique stores, and just you can get a bunch of cassette tapes for 50 cents, and some of the best records of all time are on cassette.”

The talented artist is currently captivating audiences around the world during his monumental 2023 tour by including Chapman’s cover in his nightly performances.

Combs embarked on his highly-anticipated 2023 World Tour on March 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The tour is set to continue until October 19, ending at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Spanning multiple continents, the extensive tour will visit a remarkable 16 stadiums throughout North America. Prominent venues on the itinerary include Nissan Stadium in Nashville, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, among others. Combs’ is also set to hit Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Switzerland, and Belgium.

The North American tour dates will feature an incredible lineup of support acts, including Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb. Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand shows will feature special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman, further enhancing the concert experience.

