Vince Gill Calls This Hank Williams Hit One of the Most Beautiful Songs Ever Written

In 1949, Hank Williams released “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”. Written solely by Williams, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” appears on Moanin’ The Blues, the singer’s sophomore record.

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” says, “Hear that lonesome whippoorwill / He sounds too blue to fly / The midnight train is whining low / I’m so lonesome I could cry / I’ve never seen a night so long / When time goes crawling by / The moon just went behind the clouds / To hide its face and cry.”

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A stunning visual song, it’s one that Vince Gill, born four years after Williams passed away, says is among the best ever written.

“Take a Hank Williams song, like ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’, and read the words of that song. That’s as beautiful as you’ll ever want to hear the English language put out,” Gill tells Songfacts. Citing what Gill loves about the earlier artists, Gill includes Williams with other icons like Merle Haggard and Buck Owens.

“They told the truth in a very simplistic way,” Gill remarks. “It doesn’t have to be extremely difficult to understand or comprehend. I think most people like things that are relatable, and they’re simple and easy to understand.”

The Success of “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by Hank Williams

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Williams recorded “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” in Cincinnati. It is about Williams’ relationship with his first wife, Audrey, whom he wed in 1944, later divorcing in 1952. Williams reportedly wanted to release “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” as spoken word, but was encouraged to add a melody. His original plan was to release “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” as his alter ego, Luke the Drifter.

After Williams released “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”, he had several other hits. “I Just Don’t Like This Kind Of Living”, the follow-up to “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”, became a Top 5 single. But the next song, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues”, became Williams’ first song to reach No. 1. His other hits include “Why Don’t You Love Me”, “Moanin’ The Blues”, and “Hey Good Lookin’”.

On January 1, 1953, Williams passed away, cutting his career in country music tragically short. Still, Williams had three singles out in 1953. “Law-Liga”, “Your Cheating Heart”, and “Take These Chains From My Heart” all posthumously hit No. 1.

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” made it into the Top 5 on Rolling Stone’s list of 200 Greatest Country Songs Of All Time. Numerous artists later covered the song, including Johnny Cash, The Everly Brothers, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more.

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