Watch Megan Moroney Make Country Music History at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The NFL might own Sunday, but last night, the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, welcomed some of the biggest names in the fashion industry for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. But it was more than just fashion, as the night marked the event’s return to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly two decades. And at the center was Megan Moroney. Thrilled to be performing at the event with Tate McRae and Katseye, Moroney made history at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Although not the first singer to perform at the celebration, she was the first female country singer to take the stage.

For fans of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, they might debate that last sentence, as both Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini have performed in the past. With both singers having a background in country music, some would place them before Moroney in the country category. At the time of their performance, Swift was in her 1989 Era and Ballerini teamed with The Chainsmokers. But for Moroney, she didn’t stray far from country as she dazzled with a pink outfit fitted with angel wings.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

[RELATED: Megan Moroney Says She Is Done Letting Men Ruin Her Biggest Music Moments]

Megan Moroney Brings Bonus Track To Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Looking at her performance, Moroney took those at the fashion show into the clouds with an assortment of songs from her latest album Cloud 9. Released in February 2026, the album scored big on the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums, the UK Country Albums, and the US Billboard 200. While Moroney entertained the crowd with “6 Months Later” and “Wish I Didn’t,” the singer treated them to a song featured as a bonus track on Cloud 9.

Recording “Sorry…. I Meant Tonight” as a bonus track on Cloud 9, Moroney gave the song a much bigger stage on Sunday night. And judging by the reaction surrounding her performance, country music appeared to fit right in at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The praise went beyond the stage as fans online couldn’t get enough of Moroney. “She’s living her best life! No notes.” Another person added, “I adored it so much. It was amazing.”

With Cloud 9 already giving Moroney another No. 1 album, Sunday night gave her another reason to celebrate. And while the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show might have been centered on fashion, Moroney made sure country music got its moment on the runway.



(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)