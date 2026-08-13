Megan Moroney Leaves Glendale Fans Screaming After Surprise Guest Joins Her Onstage for “Fix You Too” Duet

While spending years trying to gain her footing in country music, in 2023, Megan Moroney celebrated the release of her debut album, Lucky. Featuring songs like “I’m Not Pretty” and “Tennessee Orange,” the singer watched the album climb the charts, peaking in the Top 10 on the US Top Country Albums chart. It broke the Top 40 on the US Billboard 200. Although Moroney followed that release with two more albums, when she recently took the stage, she shocked fans when welcoming Kameron Marlowe for a surprise duet of “Fix You Too.”

Currently on her Cloud 9 tour, Moroney serenaded thousands of fans at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona. Helming her first arena tour, the singer learned that Marlowe wasn’t that far from her. That’s when she had an idea to get him to perform “Fix You Too” with her.

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Jumping at the chance, Moroney introduced Marlowe to fans, announcing, “I’m sure y’all are already very familiar with him but I’ve said for the past however many years he has one of the best voices in Nashville and as most of you know this song came out on my debut EP but when we wrote it we wrote like several versions. The only voice I heard on it was Kameron’s and he was nice enough to sing it.”

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Although fans showered Moroney and Marlowe with cheers and applause, the praise went far beyond the stage. When “Fix You Too” was originally released on YouTube, fans considered it to be great and from the soul.

“Great song. Written from the soul.”

“If you have felt this it’s the hardest pill to swallow. I have.”

“Love this duo!!! Need more from these 2!”

“Hit me right in the heart.”

“As if this wasn’t already my cry song- WHYY Megan omg this is too good.”

“This hits differently than most, especially right now.”

Leaving fans with an unforgettable night, Moroney looked ahead to her show in Dallas, Texas. Already sold out, she scheduled concerts throughout September and October. But at the end of August, she will say goodbye to the United States, taking her tour internationally.

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For fans in Arizona, Marlowe’s unexpected appearance added another memorable moment to Moroney’s first arena tour. With the Cloud 9 Tour continuing across the U.S. and overseas, the singer surely had a few more surprises up her sleeve.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney)