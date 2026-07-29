“The Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Had To Make”: Megan Moroney Breaks Down in Tears After Canceling Denver Show Just Two Songs In

When taking the stage in Denver, Megan Moroney hoped to entertain the sea of fans with hits like “6 Months Later,” No Caller ID,” and “I’m Not Pretty.” With the show kicking off as normal, fans prepared for an unforgettable night. But sadly, only three songs into her show, Moroney made the difficult decision to end the concert early as she was battling an illness. Apologizing to fans, the country star promised to return at a later date to make up the Denver concert.

After finishing the last verse of “Bless Your Heart,” Moroney knew she was in trouble. Not wanting to push her body, she addressed the crowd, admitting she could not continue. “This is obviously the last thing I wanted to do. I am obviously extremely sick. I thought I did everything to make myself better.”

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Megan Moroney cancels her Denver show tonight after just two songs due to illness.



“That was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make… I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all.

I will be back… pic.twitter.com/JxP8uDjKiZ — Country Chord (@CountryChord) July 29, 2026

Not wanting to give her Denver fans a basic performance, Moroney added, “I just can’t play this show tonight.” Although not the news the crowd wanted to hear, many offered the singer their love and support.

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Exiting the stage, fans wondered when she would return. Not long after canceling her concert, Moroney shared another update on her Instagram Stories. “That was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make and I’m so sorry to cancel the show tonight. I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight.”

Disappointed that she couldn’t power through the show, Moroney fought back tears. “I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all.”

Focusing on her health for now, Moroney didn’t leave fans waiting as she revealed the new Denver date. “I will be back August 27, and all tickets purchased for tonight’s show will be honored for the new date. If you can’t make the rescheduled date, refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

With Moroney apologizing one last time for the cancellation, she concluded, “I’ve never had to do this and I’m truly sorry. I love you guys.”

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney