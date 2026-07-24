Megan Moroney Says She Is Done Letting Men Ruin Her Biggest Music Moments

Those individuals hoping to win the heart of Megan Moroney might have to wait. At least until her tour is over. Since the release of her debut album, Lucky, in 2023, Moroney has watched her stardom explode. Her latest album, Cloud 9, brought the singer collaborations with both Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves. But while cherishing every second in the spotlight, Moroney admitted she was done with dating for the time. And the reason – because men kept ruining some of her biggest moments.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan, Moroney was cherishing the single life. As she put it plainly, “no man, a dog.” Expanding on that statement, she noted how nice it was to only have to focus on herself. “It’s really nice that this is one of the first tours I’ve been on where I’m not dating anyone, so I literally have no distractions.”

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With no significant other to steal Moroney’s concentration, she added that some of her biggest moments in music were ruined over men. “That sounds really silly, but there have been a lot of big moments and fun times that have been ruined by a guy for me. It’s nice to just have a clear head.”

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Although still having a packed schedule, Moroney was loving the person she was becoming. “I’m learning what I like and what I don’t like and what my goals are. It’s been cool to be so disciplined with my routines, to see what I’m capable of when everything is going like it’s supposed to.”

Not turning her back on the idea of love just yet, Moroney teased that she might once again be on the hunt for Mr. Right when her tour is over. “There is something about having a crush that’s exciting, and when my tour wraps up in October, when I’m back from Europe, I’ll maybe be on the prowl again.”

As for her “no man, a dog” statement, Moroney found that one of the best companions in life was exactly that – a dog. “Life is peaceful. I got a dog in February. That’s what I needed all along — no man, a dog.”

With her dog by her side and no relationship drama clouding the moment, Moroney appears determined to enjoy every milestone on her own terms.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney)