LOCKN’ has announced an extraordinary initial lineup for the upcoming special edition of the beloved camping festival. Set for June 19-21, 2020, the 8th annual LOCKN’ will be an all-star celebration of Phil Lesh’s upcoming 80th birthday, taking place as always at Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Farm, LOCKN’s 387-acre property located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Arrington, VA. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday January 23 at 12 noon ET via #.

LOCKN’ Festival 2020: Celebrating Phil Lesh’s 80th Birthday will see Lesh performing alongside an array of legendary friends and special guests over the three-day event, joined each day by a spectacular lineup of additional artists, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Friday, June 19, will feature Phil Lesh Quintet ft. Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco, John Molo (2 Sets), Brandi Carlile, Gov’t Mule, Goose, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, The Chain Gang ft. Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Samantha Fish, John Ginty, & Berry Oakley, Jr. play Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, Yola, Boombox ft. BackBeat Brass, and Grateful Shred.

Saturday, June 20, will feature Phil Lesh Quintet ft. Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco, John Molo with David Crosby (2 Sets), Oteil & Friends, David Crosby, Mike Gordon, Black Pumas, Garcia Peoples, Grateful Shred, and Kendall Street Company. In addition, Saturday night will feature an additional headline level act, to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Sunday, June 21, will include Phil Lesh with John Mayer and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (2 Sets), Leon Bridges, Electric Hot Tuna, Railroad Earth, MEUTE, The War and Treaty, Midnight North, and Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel.

For the first time ever, LOCKN’ 2020 will take place in June and be a three-day event. A special “Steal Your Thursday” add-on will be available for $30, allowing attendees to kick off their festival weekend on Thursday, June 18, with performances by Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Dark Star Orchestra and The Marcus King Band, along with an epic Main Stage “Jerry Dance Party,” the always-popular immersive psychedelic audio/visual experience celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. LOCKN’s always-enticing lineup of local food vendors, craft brewers, and much more will also be on hand. In addition, true LOCKN’ devotees can unite even sooner with the Wednesday Early-Entry add-on, allowing attendees extra time to enjoy the farm and prepare for the extraordinary music ahead.

As if that weren’t enough, LOCKN’s Garcia’s Forest will feature an array of early and late shows throughout the festival weekend, with performers including Circles Around The Sun, Ghost-Note, BoomBox ft. BackBeat Horns, Mapache, Ace of Cups and David Gans & Fragile Thunder.

LOCKN’ 3-Day Festival Passes will be priced at $259 and the newly revised Super-Easy Payment Plan offers fans a chance to purchase tickets for a deposit as low as $19.99 (plus fees). After the initial deposit, fans can make four easy payments over four months. CID Entertainment will once again be offering VIP and Super VIP perks that range from access to enhanced viewing areas and intimate performances by members of the festival lineup (including Phil Lesh, Jorma Kaukonen, and Keller Williams), to exclusive merchandise and hospitality throughout the weekend. On-site lodging options include glamping tents, RVs, tour buses, and more and are available as an add-on to festival passes. For full list of premium offerings, visit www.cidentertainment.com/events/lockn. For complete ticket information and much more, please visit www.#.

The initial LOCKN’ Festival 2020: Celebrating Phil Lesh’s 80th Birthday lineup is below:

LOCKN’ FESTIVAL 2020: CELEBRATING PHIL LESH’S 80TH BIRTHDAY LINEUP

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

Phil Lesh Quintet

ft. Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco, John Molo (2 Sets)

Brandi Carlile

Gov’t Mule

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers

Goose

Yola

The Chain Gang ft. Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson,

Samantha Fish, John Ginty, & Berry Oakley, Jr. play Rumours and more

Grateful Shred

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Phil Lesh Quintet

ft. Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, John Molo w/David Crosby (2 Sets)

To Be Announced

Oteil & Friends

David Crosby

Mike Gordon

Black Pumas

Garcia Peoples

Grateful Shred

Kendall Street Company

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

Phil Lesh & Joe Russo’s Almost Dead ft. John Mayer (2 Sets)

Leon Bridges

Electric Hot Tuna

Railroad Earth & Peter Rowan play Old & In The Way

Railroad Earth

MEUTE

The War and Treaty

Midnight North

Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel

“STEAL YOUR THURSDAY” JUNE 18

The Marcus King Band

Dark Star Orchestra

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

“The Jerry Dance Party”

GARCIA’S FOREST JUNE 18-20

Boombox ft. BackBeat Brass

Circles Around The Sun

Ghost-Note

Ace of Cups

David Gans & Fragile Thunder

Mapache

SUPER VIP LOUNGE JUNE 19-21

Phil Lesh

Jorma Kaukonen

Keller Williams