New Country and Americana Albums for May 10, 2024: New Music from Scotty McCreery, Wade Bowen, and More

We’ve come to the end of another long work week and there’s a stack of great new country and Americana albums waiting for us. This weekend promises to be a busy one for many folks across the country. For many, Mother’s Day weekend means taking a road trip—or a trip across town—to spend time with mom. No matter how far this weekend’s plans take you, you’ll find the perfect soundtrack below.

This week’s list of new country and Americana albums isn’t a long one. However, it still manages to deliver a little something for everyone. All-star banjo player Béla Fleck and otherworldly jazz pianist Chick Corea teamed up for a stunning joint release. Then, there’s the new one from American Idol alum and new member of the Grand Ole Opry, Scotty McCreery. Then, there’s the new one from Wade Bowen that will please just about any country fan.

Standout Releases

As usual, there are two new albums this week that truly stand out from the crowd. One is the kind of album that is the perfect soundtrack for a warm, sunny, spring day. The other is a study of classic old-time and bluegrass music from one of the most promising young artists in the game.

Pokey LaFarge’s new album Rhumba Country is a good time from top to bottom. It would be hard to walk away from tracks like “Run, Run, Run” or “So Long Chicago” without a smile on your face. It is clear that LaFarge was having a good time recording these songs and it’s contagious.

Musically, he expertly blends the Afro-Cuban influences of Rhumba and vintage country on the first two tracks. He allows his far-flung and eclectic influences to shine throughout the rest of the collection as well.

Standout Tracks: “Home, Home, Home” “For a Night” “You Make My Garden Grow”

Kelsey Waldon’s new album features eight covers of old-time and bluegrass tracks from some of the greats. The album contains collaborations with S.G. Goodman, 49 Winchester’s Isaac Gibson, Margo Price, and Amanda Shires. However, the acapella moments like the album opener “Keep Your Garden Clean” showcase Waldon’s powerful voice and are highlights in the collection.

All in all, There’s Always a Song is a gorgeous study of classic American music.

Standout Tracks: “Keep Your Garden Clean” “I Only Exist” “Pretty Bird”

New Country and Americana Albums for May 10, 2024

Rhumba Country—Pokey LaFarge

Flyin—Wade Bowen

There’s Always a Song—Kelsey Walden

After Hours—Ed Bruce

Sunlight in an Empty Room—Chris Kasper

Remembrance—Béla Fleck and Chick Corea

The Iceland Sessions—Greensky Bluegrass

Head Above Water—Jared Deck

Ride Home—Old Beef Stringband

Runnin’ Outta Time—Lily Rose

Rise and Fall—Scotty McCreery

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images