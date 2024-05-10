5 Collaborations Featuring Bono in Honor of the U2 Singer

U2’s iconic frontman, Bono, celebrates his 64th birthday on May 10, 2024.

Born Paul Hewson in Dublin, the emotive and charismatic vocalist has led the Irish new-wave quartet to superstardom. Bono has been one of the group’s main creative forces since the members came together as teenagers in 1976.

Bono also has long been an outspoken activist for a variety of human-rights issues and social-justice causes, with a particular focus on ending the global HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Beyond the great music the singer has recorded with U2, Bono also has taken part in noteworthy collaborations with a variety of other musicians over the years.

In honor of his birthday, here are five interesting songs Bono has recorded with other artists:

“In a Lifetime” – Clannad (1985)

Bono was a guest vocalist on “In a Lifetime,” a song on the traditional Irish band Clannad’s 1985 album Macalla. The atmospheric New Age-influenced track featured Bono delivering a passionate duet with Clannad lead singer Moya Brennan.

“In a Lifetime” was a chart hit in Ireland and the U.K., reaching No. 5 and No. 20, respectively.

“Testimony” – Robbie Robertson (1987)

Bono and the rest of U2 contributed to two tracks on founding Band guitarist Robbie Robertson’s self-titled 1987 debut solo album. One of the songs, “Testimony,” is a funky, soulful tune with some gospel influences.

Bono trades vocals with Robertson on the chorus, and also plays some guitar on the track.

“Slide Away” – Michael Hutchence (1999)

INXS singer Michael Hutchence, who died by suicide in 1997 at age 37, had been recording a debut solo album at the time of his death. Bono, who was friends with Hutchence, was asked by producer Andy Gill to add vocals to “Slide Away,” one of the tracks being prepared for the posthumous release of the project.

The hypnotic, synth-driven song features Bono harmonizing with Hutchence on the choruses, and taking over lead vocals in the middle section of the track. The Michael Hutchence album was released in 1999.

“Joy” – Mick Jagger (2001)

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger released his fourth solo studio album, Goddess in the Doorway, in 2001. The record includes features a mid-tempo rock track written solely by Jagger called “Joy,” which features Mick sharing vocals with Bono.

The Who’s Pete Townshend also plays guitar on the song.

The album peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard 200.

“One” – Mary J. Blige (2005)

Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, teamed up with Bono and U2 on a duet version of the band’s classic 1991 song “One,” for her 2005 album The Breakthrough. Blige brings some major soul and gospel flavor to U2’s rock ballad. She belts out the choruses while Bono harmonizes with her.

Blige’s version of “One” was a huge hit in Europe. The track peaked at No. 2 in the U.K., and topped the singles charts in Norway and Austria.

The Breakthrough, meanwhile, would up spending two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.