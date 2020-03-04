A&E Network announces three new country music projects celebrating country music icons Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers with specials premiering this spring. “Willie Nelson: American Outlaw” premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10pm ET/PT pays tribute to Nelson’s seven-decade long career through emotional performances, interviews and behind the scenes concert footage. “Biography: Dolly” premieres Sunday, April 12 at 8pm ET/PT and explores the life and five-decade career of the songwriter and performer who has influenced generations of country and pop artists. “Biography: Kenny Rogers” premieres Monday, April 13 at 9pm ET/PT and follows Rogers’ journey to country singer, actor, and pop-culture icon.

“Willie Nelson: American Outlaw” gives viewers a front row seat at Nashville’s one night only Willie Nelson tribute concert featuring an incredible line up of performers including George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and The Little Willies and many more. Celebrating Willie’s seven-decade long career and highlighting over 200 of his albums, the two-hour special honors the iconic Texan as the creative genius behind some of country music’s most historic recordings. The special features over 20 never before televised performances, exclusive interviews, captivating behind the scenes footage of Willie Nelson and some of music’s biggest superstars, and an all-star sing-along of Wille’s classic hit “On The Road Again.”

Two-hour documentary “Biography: Dolly” traces Dolly Parton’s extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th anniversary celebration at The Grand Ole Opry. Reflecting on the acute social commentary and personal stories within her lyrics, the documentary examines hit songs including Jolene, 9 to 5, and I Will Always Love You. Featuring exclusive interviews with Dolly herself, the documentary reveals the bold and fearless woman behind the rhinestones and wigs who has moved seamlessly with the times to inspire generations. “Biography: Dolly” also features interviews with Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue and other friends and fellow musicians as they reflect on one of music’s most beloved stars.

“Biography: Kenny Rogers” chronicles Roger’s life from his childhood, through the rise and fall of The First Edition, the iconic release of “The Gambler,” and to the height of his career as a successful solo artist, actor and pop-culture icon. Utilizing live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Rogers’ 2017 star-studded farewell concert, All In For The Gambler, in Nashville, this “Biography” special pays tribute to a true country music legend. The two-hour documentary also features exclusive photos, a never-before-seen interview and acoustic performance by Rogers himself as well as intimate interviews with family and fellow luminaries including Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Jamey Johnson and more.

“Willie Nelson: American Outlaw” is produced by Blackbird Presents for A&E Network with Keith Wortman, Mark Rothbaum, and Robert Rauffer serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

“Biography: Dolly” is produced by Man Alive Entertainment for A&E Network. Producer/director is Francis Whately. Executive producers for Man Alive Entertainment are Justin Gorman, Dan McGaughey and Hannah Dodson. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. The series is distributed globally by Fremantle.

“Biography: Kenny Rogers” is produced by Blackbird Presents for A&E Network with Keith Wortman, Ken Levitan, Mark Anstendig, and Robert Rauffer serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

