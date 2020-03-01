Yola performed her single “I Don’t Wanna Lie” on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night, watch here. Yola will join The Black Keys on their US tour in August and September alongside Gary Clark Jr.



The queen of country soul was recently announced to play legendary singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, in Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama “Elvis.” Yola will appear alongside Austin Butler in the title role, Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Presley’s mother. Yola stated, “It means so much to play the icon that is Sister Rosetta Tharpe. It is an honor to celebrate her foundational role in creating rock n roll. I’m such a fan of Baz Luhrmann too, so I couldn’t think of a better match for my first acting role if I’d planned it all myself!”



On Saturday Feb 22, Yola celebrated the one year anniversary of the release of Walk Through Fire, her critically acclaimed, Dan Auerbach produced debut record. The queen of country-soul celebrated with a sold out show at iconic Los Angeles venue, The Troubadour, with a second sold out show tonight, at the same venue. Following Yola’s sell out US The Walk Through Fire tour, Yola soon heads to Australia to perform at Blues Fest. Yola will then return to the US, opening for Chris Stapleton on his An Outlaw State of Kind Benefit alongside Willy Nelson and Sheryl Crow, as well as rescheduled Walk Through Fire tour dates (details below). Yola will also open for Stapleton on his US tour, with dates including Madison Square Gardens, alongside aforementioned dates with The Black Keys.

YOLA TOUR DATES 2020





MAR 11 WED – American Bank Center, Corpus Cristi, TX, United States #

MAR 12 THU – Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX, United States #

MAR 14 SAT – Globe Life Field w/ Chris Stapleton, Arlington, TX, United States #

MAR 20 FRI – Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, MS, United States #

MAR 21 SAT – Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, AL, United States #

MAR 29 SUN – Bluegrass Underground, Pelham, TN, United States #

APR 9 THU – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, Australia

APR 10 FRI – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, Australia

APR 12 SUN – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, Australia

APR 22 WED – Huntington Center, Toledo, OH, United States #

APR 23 THU – Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH, United States #

APR 25 SAT – A Concert for Kentucky w/ Chris Stapleton, Lexington, KY, United States

MAY 14, 2020 THU – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

MAY 15, 2020 FRI – The Grey Eagle, Asheville, NC

MAY 17, 2020 SUN – Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

JUN 6 SAT – Echoes Through The Canyon w/ Brandi Carlile, George, WA, United States

JUN 12 FRI – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN

JUN 13 SAT – Middle Waves Music Festival – Fort Wayne, IN

JUN 14, 2020 SUN – Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

JUN 19 SAT – Lockn’ Music Festival – Arrington, VA

JUL 31 FRI – Hinterland Music Festival – St. Charles, IA

AUG 2 SUN – Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI

AUG 9 SUN – Canal Shores – Evanston, IL

AUG 11 TUE – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center +

AUG 12 WED – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage +

AUG 14 FRI – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater +

AUG 15 SAT – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

AUG 16 SUN – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center +

AUG 18 TUE – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion +

AUG 19 WED – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre +

AUG 21 FRI – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center +

AUG 22 SAT – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion +

AUG 23 SUN – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center +

AUG 25 TUE – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

AUG 26 WED – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

AUG 28 FRI – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +

AUG 29 SAT – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +

AUG 30 SUN – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park +

SEP 1 TUE – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion +

SEP 2 WED – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre +

SEP 4 FRI – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

SEP 5 SAT – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre +

SEP 6 SUN – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place +

OCT 1 THU – Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN, United States #

OCT 2 FRI – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN, United States #

OCT 8 THU – Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA, United States #

OCT 9 FRI – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ, United States #

OCT 10 SAT – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY, United States #

OCT 15 THU – Mizzou Area, Columbia, OH, United States #

OCT 16 FRI – BOK Center, Tulsa, OK, United States #

OCT 17 SAT – Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE, United States #

OCT 22 THU – United Supermarket Arena, Lubbock, TX, United States #

OCT 23 FRI – AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX, United States #



# indicates opening for Chris Stapleton

+Indicates opening The Black Keys

* Indicates Amythyst Kiah opening for Yola