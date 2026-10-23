Zach Top Joins The Red Clay Strays for a Fitting Tribute to John Anderson Just One Day After His Death

Just a few days after celebrating Paul Overstreet, The Stanley Brothers, and Tim McGraw being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, John Anderson sadly passed away at 71. Coming as a shock to many within country music, the hitmaker spent over five decades in the genre. Throughout that time, he charted timeless hits like “Money in the Bank” and “Seminole Wind.” His lasting career eventually landed him in the Country Music Hall of Fame. But with the singer passing away, the Red Clay Strays and Zach Top joined forces to honor his lasting impact on the genre he loved.

On Thursday, The Red Clay Strays took the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for their Grateful Tour. But with the arena packed with fans, they got more than The Red Clay Strays as the band welcomed the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year, Zach Top. With fans going crazy, the two acts didn’t pick a track from their own discographies. Instead, they took a trip back to 1983 to cover Anderson’s “Swingin’.”

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Already surpassing thousands of likes, The Red Clay Strays and Top gained high praise from fans. But for many, it was all about Anderson. “Two favorite songs ‘Swinging’ and ‘Seminole Wind.’ John Anderson had a unique voice. Great.” Another comment read, “Stop. You’re breaking my heart in the best way.”

[RELATED: John Rich Asks Florida Governor to Make “Seminole Wind” the Official State Song in the Wake of John Anderson’s Death]

John Anderson’s Family Remembers More Than Just The Singer

Anderson’s family announced his passing with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Posting a picture of Anderson on stage, they wrote in the caption, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend. To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special.”

With the singer’s family learning to navigate a world without his presence and voice, they took comfort in knowing his legacy continued. “His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Surrounding the family with love and support, acts like Top and The Red Clay Strays weren’t simply remembering Anderson with another message online. They brought his music back to the stage, giving thousands of fans the chance to celebrate the country legend together.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)