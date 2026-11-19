After winning New Male Artist of the Year in 2025, Zach Top followed that milestone by snagging his first Grammy Award for Best Traditional Country Album. That award came thanks to his latest album, Ain’t in It for My Health. But that was just the start for Top. Although celebrating his rise in country music, the singer was ready to expand with a few more accolades. And with the CMA Awards underway, there seemed no better time than during the biggest night in country music. While only time will tell if Top wins, he proved why he was there in the first place with a classic country performance.

Walking into the CMA Awards, Top found himself facing some top talent. Looking at the most nominations, that belonged to Ella Langley with nine. Behind her was Miranda Lambert with seven. And closing the Top 3 was Kacey Musgraves with five. While Top didn’t compete against them in every category, all four earned nominations for Album of the Year. Lambert earned her nomination for helping produce Langley’s hit album Dandelion.

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But again, Top only hoped to win. He wasn’t letting a name in an envelope dictate his evening. Besides performing his new song “Moonshine,” he welcomed Dierks Bentley to the stage for a cover of John Anderson’s “Swingin’.”

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Zach Top Not The “New Kid” At The CMA Awards

With Top spending the last few years breaking into the industry, he discussed the imposter syndrome he struggled with during the beginning. “It’ll be my third year in a row at the CMAs and third year in a row being nominated and hopefully second year to be able to win something. It’s kind of like I’m not as new kid on the block as I once was. And that’s a funny thing to get used to because I still feel that way.”

Zach Top and Dierks Bentley honor the late John Anderson with a cover of “Swingin’” at the 60th Annual CMA Awards. pic.twitter.com/yxQWUDYik8 — The Country Wire (@TheCountryWire) November 19, 2026

Top might be new to the genre, but the sound and talent he brought to the stage highlighted a cherished pastime of country music. In an era where most mimic a trending sound, Top only wanted to pay tribute to the voices that inspired him.

No matter what happened throughout the CMA Awards, Top’s only dream was to make sure the ride never ended. “I’m just overall very humbled and thankful that we’ve been able to do this and hopefully here’s so many more years of the same type of stuff.”

(Photo by Rich Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)