“It Doesn’t Get Much Better” Than Zach Top Singing Merle Haggard’s Hauntingly Beautiful 1980 Country Classic

Like any singer in country music, Zach Top was a fan of the genre even before he took his first step on stage. Although loving artists like George Strait, Keith Whitley, and Randy Travis, Top only dreamed of following in their footsteps. He even sought a degree in mechanical engineering. But his passion for country music never let him stray too far from the spotlight. And in 2022, he released his debut self-titled album. Adding his name to the long list of greats that propelled country music throughout the decades, Top recently honored Merle Haggard with a cover of “Misery and Gin.”

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Appearing on the God’s Country podcast, Top discussed his rise in the country, how Morgan Wallen helped introduce new fans to the genre, and what the future might look like. But among all the topics, the singer found time to showcase his own talents. Not wanting to make it entirely about him, Top sought to honor the one fans called “The Poet of the Common Man.”

It didn’t take long for fans to rush to the comments, demanding a full album of covers. “Dude needs to release an entire cover album.” Another person wondered, “Why the hell isn’t the radio playing more of this man’s music?” While a great question, one fan added, “I’m convinced he’s not ‘as big as he should be’ because he hasn’t sold his soul to the industry. THIS is country music.”

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Zach Top Reveals The Main Ingredient For A Hit Country Song

The idea that Top hasn’t “sold out” to the suits is just the recent theory surrounding the singer. Not that long ago, some suggested that the singer was the biological son of the famed Alan Jackson. Although just a rumor, Top had fun with the thought of being related to such an icon.

Now holding awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and the Grammys, Top suggested one of the main ingredients for a successful song is – truth. “Three chords and the truth are necessary. A fiddle and steel guitar never hurt. But it’s songs that make people feel something and something that’s got a story to it.”

While his career continues to grow, Top remains grounded in what made him fall in love with the genre in the first place. “That’s what I love about country music — songs that make me feel understood, no matter what stage of life I’m in.”

As Top continues to gain momentum, his dedication to traditional country roots sets him apart. And by honoring legends like Haggard, he’s proving authenticity still has a place in today’s sound.

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)