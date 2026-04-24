Fans Left Heartbroken After Zach Top Cuts Ties With Longtime Bandmate and Her Husband

While Zach Top has quickly become a popular name in country music, Cheyenne Dalton Meyer was there before the fame. A member of Top’s backing band, Meyer watched as the country singer gained popularity with each new concert. Both a rhythm guitarist and harmony singer, Meyer’s husband, Jimmy Meyer, was also part of the group as the bass player. Much like Top, fans have grown to love the husband/wife duo. But shockingly, Meyer recently announced that she was fired from the band.

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Sharing a post on Instagram, Meyer was more than ready to discuss what happened last month. Not wanting to get into what exactly led to the decision, she wrote, “Let’s talk about it. A little over a month ago, I was let go from my position with ZT. While this was unexpected, I want to thank all of you for following along with me on all of my adventures.”

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Zach Top Also Fired Cheyenne Meyer’s Husband

Grateful for all the memories she made along the way, Meyer noted she would miss performing on stage and meeting fans. And speaking of fans, she added, “I couldn’t have done this without all of your kindness and encouragement. You all built up my confidence, and I have transformed into what I am today because of you!”

Meyer’s first step to the spotlight started when she was a merch girl for the band. Already knowing how to play the fiddle and mandolin, she needed to learn the guitar for Top’s 90-minute set. Meyer not only practiced the guitar, but she mastered the set in less than a month.

As for what comes next, Meyer was embracing the unknown, completely open to what new journey awaits her. “I’m back home in Missouri now, and although I’m not sure what comes next, I’ll still be here posting my daily life. If you choose to stay around, I thank you! Who knows, maybe someday I’ll put out some of my own music for the world to hear.”

With Meyer fired from Top’s band, her husband, Jimmy, was also released from the group, per Saving Country Music. For Top, he’s yet to publicly comment on the decision or the departure of the couple. The sudden shakeup has left fans speculating what led to the split and what it means for the future of his band.

(Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)