10 Songs to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Grab the Mezcal, it’s Cinco De Mayo!

The commemorative holiday marking Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, has been adopted by the U.S. as an impetus for grabbing some friends, planning a great party, and imbibing your tequila of choice.

For this year’s celebrations, we compiled a list of the10 best tracks to add to your fiesta, celebrating the best of Mexican-American artists as well as some familiar favorites along the way.

1. Santana “Oye Como Va”

2. Becky G “Mamii”

3. Jay and the Americans “Come a Little Bit Closer”

4. Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro “Baila Conmigo”

5. Ritchie Valens, Los Lobos “La Bamba”

6. Rupert Holmes “Escape”

7. Selena “Amor Prohibido”

8. Jimmy Buffet “Margaritaville”

9. Kenny Chesney “Beer in Mexico”

10. Pitbull, Lil Jon, Chesca “Cinco De Mayo”

Photo Courtesy of Robert Finizio/Jensen Communications