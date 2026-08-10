On This Day in 1991, “The Nicest Guy in Nashville” Joined the Grand Ole Opry—Years After Choosing His Daughter’s Talent Show Over His First Invitation

On this day (August 10) in 1991, Vince Gill was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by country legend Roy Acuff. Since then, Gill has been one of the institution’s greatest champions and ambassadors. He has also taken the historic stage over 100 times, and plans to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Most country musicians dream of making it to the Grand Ole Opry. Gill was no exception. He has spent the last three decades getting the most out of his membership while also giving back any time he can.

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When he marked his 10th anniversary, Gill spoke to MTV News about what the Opry meant to him and what made it special. “The opportunity to sit and have Roy Acuff tell me war stories from 40 or 50 years ago on the road was priceless,” he said. Acuff died the year after he welcomed Gill to the fold. “To grieve with people, to grieve with their families, to sing a little bit with Jimmy Dickens, to record some with Hank Locklin, to sit around and talk golf with Charlie Walker, and to write a song or two with Bill Anderson–that’s what being there has brought me,” he explained.

Vince Gill Turned Down His First Offer to Play on the Grand Ole Opry

When Vince Gill isn’t on the road, there’s a good chance he’ll be on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Few things will keep him away from that hallowed Circle. One of those things is his family.

At the time, his eldest daughter, Jenny, was six years old. She wanted to perform in her elementary school talent show and asked Gill to play guitar while she sang “You Are My Sunshine.” He agreed, and they began practicing.

While working on the song, in preparation for the big day, Gill was invited to make his Opry debut. However, he had to turn them down because he had already booked a gig that evening.

Keeping the Opry Fresh

A little more than 20 years ago, when Vince Gill spoke to MTV News, he stressed the importance of bringing new artists into the Grand Ole Opry. “If there’s no new blood, if there are no new artists to pass the torch to, then it’s eventually going to go away,” he explained. “It needs all those kids out there getting to do what I’ve done the last 10 years: getting to know some of those people before they’re gone, to know how special they are.”

[RELATED: Vince Gill Invites One of Nashville’s Most Respected Musicians To Join the Grand Ole Opry]

Recently, Gill invited Charlie Worsham, an up-and-coming recording artist and member of his backing band, to join the Opry.

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