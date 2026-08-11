On This Day in 1952, the Grand Ole Opry Fired One of Its Biggest Stars in a Wake-Up Call That Tragically Came Too Late

On this day (August 11) in 1952, Grand Ole Opry manager Jim Denny fired Hank Williams from the show. The sacking came after Williams failed to make multiple scheduled appearances. When he did make it to the Opry stage, he was usually visibly drunk. It was supposed to be a wake-up call for the country star. However, he didn’t live long enough to heal.

Williams made history during his Opry debut in June 1949. That evening, he became the first artist to be called back to the stage for six encores. Later that year, he became an official member of the Opry cast and took part in package tours, TV appearances, and regular radio broadcasts. At the same time, his singles were consistently climbing the country charts.

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Hank Williams Suffered Behind the Scenes

While Hank Williams’ career was going better than ever, his life was slowly falling apart. He was born with a congenital spinal issue that caused him near-constant pain. This led to his abuse of alcohol and painkillers throughout his adult life.

In 1951, Williams did a short stint in the North Louisiana Sanitarium to treat his alcoholism and back issues. He checked out a few days later. That November, he fell while on a hunting trip, aggravating his back issues. A month later, he had back surgery, which led to more painkillers.

Williams Married Audrey Sheppard in December 1944. However, their union was rocky from the start. As time went on, his substance worsened, and their relationship deteriorated. They divorced in May 1952.

Not long after their divorce, Williams met Billie Jean Jones, who lived in Shreveport. He often missed Grand Ole Opry appearances while visiting her. They tied the knot in October that year.

Williams was scheduled to appear on the Opry on August 9, but failed to show. This was the last straw for showrunner Jim Denny, who dismissed Williams from the Opry.

[RELATED: 77 Years Ago Today, Hank Williams Made Grand Ole Opry History With His Lovesick Debut Performance]

Denny hoped being fired from the Grand Ole Opry would be a wake-up call for Williams. He likely would have been welcomed back to the show if he had gotten his drinking under control. However, there was no time for reconciliation. Williams died on January 1, 1953.

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