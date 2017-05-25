— from the press release

The Americana Music Association℠ announced today the first 103 of more than 230 artists slated to perform at the 17th Annual AMERICANAFEST℠: The Americana Music Festival & Conference, which runs from September 12-17 in Nashville, TN.

The six-day festival will fill the city with legends, newcomers, award winners, and buzz bands, showcasing the breadth of Americana’s influence. With over 230 artists and bands participating, the event promises to be, as described by MOJO Magazine, the “roots alternative to the GRAMMYs®and South by Southwest.” A list of the first round of performers can be found below.

Tying into this announcement, the Americana Music Association℠ has put evening showcase wristbands on sale to the public at the wallet-friendly price of $75. Available on their website and in Nashville at Grimey’s New & Preloved Music, showcase wristbands allow admission into all showcase venues and select sanctioned parties and events. Conference registrations (currently $299 for members/$399 for non-members) offer priority admission into all showcase venues, sanctioned parties and events, daytime educational panels, and can be purchased here. At this time, only conference registrants may purchase Honors & Awards show tickets.

List of Artists Confirmed to Play AMERICANAFEST℠:

AJ Hobbs

Allison Pierce

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Alice Wallace

All Our Exes Live in Texas

Ana Egge

Andrew Combs

Andy Golledge

Austin Plaine

Balkun Brothers

The Band of Heathens

The Barefoot Movement

Beaver Nelson

Becca Mancari

Bettye LaVette

Birds of Chicago

Blank Range

The Blind Boys of Alabama

Boomswagglers

Brandy Clark

Brent Cobb

Brent Cowles

Brian Wright

The Brother Brothers

Brothers Comatose

Bruce Robison

CALICO the band

Caamp

Caitlin Canty

Carl Anderson

Caroline Spence

Carsie Blanton

Casey James

Charley Crockett

Charlie Parr

Chastity Brown

Ciaran Lavery

Cordovas

Courtney Marie Andrews

Darlingside

David Childers

David Luning

David Starr

Deep Dark Woods

The Deer

Deer Tick

The Deslondes

Dirty River Boys

Don Bryant

Dori Freeman

Elise Davis

Eric Ambel

Erin Rae

Forlorn Strangers

Futurebirds

Haas Kowert Tice

Hiss Golden Messenger

The Honey Ants

Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

The Howlin Brothers

Hugh Masterson

Jason Eady

Jaime Wyatt

Jesse Terry

Jim Lauderdale

John Paul White

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Kacy & Clayton

Kasey Chambers

Leeroy Stagger

Leslie Stevens

Lillie Mae

The Lil Smokies

Lindi Ortega

Little Bandit

Low Cut Connie

Luke Bulla

The McCrary Sisters

Micky and the Motorcars

Mike and The Moonpies

Mipso

Molly Tuttle

My Bubba

Patrick Sweany

Paul Cauthen

Paul Thorn

Pony Bradshaw

Quiet Life

Renn

Rev Sekou

Rodney Crowell

SUSTO

Shane Smith & The Saints

Them Rubies

Turnpike Troubadours

Tyler Childers

Wade Bowen

Walter Salas-Humara

We Banjo 3

The White Buffalo

Wildwood Kin

William Wild

Willie Watson