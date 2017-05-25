— from the press release
The Americana Music Association℠ announced today the first 103 of more than 230 artists slated to perform at the 17th Annual AMERICANAFEST℠: The Americana Music Festival & Conference, which runs from September 12-17 in Nashville, TN.
The six-day festival will fill the city with legends, newcomers, award winners, and buzz bands, showcasing the breadth of Americana’s influence. With over 230 artists and bands participating, the event promises to be, as described by MOJO Magazine, the “roots alternative to the GRAMMYs®and South by Southwest.” A list of the first round of performers can be found below.
Tying into this announcement, the Americana Music Association℠ has put evening showcase wristbands on sale to the public at the wallet-friendly price of $75. Available on their website and in Nashville at Grimey’s New & Preloved Music, showcase wristbands allow admission into all showcase venues and select sanctioned parties and events. Conference registrations (currently $299 for members/$399 for non-members) offer priority admission into all showcase venues, sanctioned parties and events, daytime educational panels, and can be purchased here. At this time, only conference registrants may purchase Honors & Awards show tickets.
List of Artists Confirmed to Play AMERICANAFEST℠:
AJ Hobbs
Allison Pierce
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Alice Wallace
All Our Exes Live in Texas
Ana Egge
Andrew Combs
Andy Golledge
Austin Plaine
Balkun Brothers
The Band of Heathens
The Barefoot Movement
Beaver Nelson
Becca Mancari
Bettye LaVette
Birds of Chicago
Blank Range
The Blind Boys of Alabama
Boomswagglers
Brandy Clark
Brent Cobb
Brent Cowles
Brian Wright
The Brother Brothers
Brothers Comatose
Bruce Robison
CALICO the band
Caamp
Caitlin Canty
Carl Anderson
Caroline Spence
Carsie Blanton
Casey James
Charley Crockett
Charlie Parr
Chastity Brown
Ciaran Lavery
Cordovas
Courtney Marie Andrews
Darlingside
David Childers
David Luning
David Starr
Deep Dark Woods
The Deer
Deer Tick
The Deslondes
Dirty River Boys
Don Bryant
Dori Freeman
Elise Davis
Eric Ambel
Erin Rae
Forlorn Strangers
Futurebirds
Haas Kowert Tice
Hiss Golden Messenger
The Honey Ants
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades
The Howlin Brothers
Hugh Masterson
Jason Eady
Jaime Wyatt
Jesse Terry
Jim Lauderdale
John Paul White
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Kacy & Clayton
Kasey Chambers
Leeroy Stagger
Leslie Stevens
Lillie Mae
The Lil Smokies
Lindi Ortega
Little Bandit
Low Cut Connie
Luke Bulla
The McCrary Sisters
Micky and the Motorcars
Mike and The Moonpies
Mipso
Molly Tuttle
My Bubba
Patrick Sweany
Paul Cauthen
Paul Thorn
Pony Bradshaw
Quiet Life
Renn
Rev Sekou
Rodney Crowell
SUSTO
Shane Smith & The Saints
Them Rubies
Turnpike Troubadours
Tyler Childers
Wade Bowen
Walter Salas-Humara
We Banjo 3
The White Buffalo
Wildwood Kin
William Wild
Willie Watson