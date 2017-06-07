PRESS RELEASE:

Galaxy Audio pioneered the small PA/personal monitor category with the innovative product called the HOT SPOT. Now celebrating 40 years as the personal monitor experts, Galaxy has offered groundbreaking designs in both powered and passive models. The Galaxy Audio PA6BT is the newest powered model in the Hot Spot line. Succeeding the PA6S, the PA6BT offers Bluetooth technology with a dedicated volume control, while retaining the features and modern design of the PA6S. The PA6BT still incorporates Galaxy’s highly efficient speaker components, the 155 watt NEOLITE 6.5″ Woofer and the 1.5″ 60-watt Titanium Dome Tweeter. Standard features also include a 70 Watt built-in amplifier, the two XLR/ ¼” inputs with XLR pass through, built in compressor, line input, line output, three band EQ, built in mic stand mount, mic boom attachment, integral handle, built in stand/wall bracket mounting points (bracket optional). The PA6BT, with Bluetooth technology, allows streaming from your mobile device and is great for any live sound application as a compact PA speaker or a personal monitor.

PA6BT MAP: $299.99