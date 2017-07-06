After spending the last decade touring and performing as part of acclaimed country-folk duo HoneyHoney, singer and fiddler Suzanne Santo has revealed plans to release her debut solo album, Ruby Red, on August 11.

Below you can hear her new single “Blood On Your Knees,” a raucous ditty that decries needless self-pity. “I think it’s important to be able to tell the difference between needing emergency surgery and needing some rubbing alcohol and a band aid,” Santo said of the tune.

Ruby Red was produced by Butch Walker and recorded at his studio in Southern California. “Blood On Your Knees” features a guitar solo from Walker. Most of the album’s instrumentation, in fact, was split between Walker and Santo herself.

When writing this record, Santo said she drew inspiration from influences as diverse as Erykah Badu, David Bowie, Townes Van Zandt, and the Alabama Shakes. While “Blood On Your Knees” marks a stylistic detour from her folkier past, she sounds right at home amidst its pop and soul leanings.