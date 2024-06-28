Carly Pearce Says This Post Malone Song Is “Stuck in My Head Most Hours of Most Days,” Talks His Acceptance Into Country

Everyone is going country these days. Beyonce, Lana Del Rey—even Machine Gun Kelly just dropped a Zach Bryan cover. However, Post Malone has made it clear he’s not merely hopping on the latest bandwagon. The “Circles” rapper has already skyrocketed to the top of the country charts with his Morgan Wallen collaboration, “I Had Some Help.” More recently, he dropped “Pour Me a Drink,” a Blake Shelton duet set to feature on his upcoming album F-1 Trillion. What does Nashville think of the hip-hop hitmaker joining their ranks? Carly Pearce, for one, has something to say.

Carly Pearce Shares Her Feelings on Post Malone’s Latest Career Move

Pearce made her country debut with 2017’s Every Little Thing. The album’s title track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts. Since then, the “We Don’t Fight Anymore” singer has notched four more No. 1 hits, along with a GRAMMY Award.

So needless to say, Carly Pearce’s opinion is more than worth its salt when it comes to country music. And the Kentucky native is listening to “I Had Some Help” on repeat.

“I have to say, [Post Malone’s] song with Morgan is stuck in my head most hours of most days,” Pearce, 34, told Taste of Country.

It’s safe to say the Grand Ole Opry member approves of Nashville’s latest crossover. “I love Post Malone,” she said. “I think he’s doing it in such a cool way and in such a way that feels very much like the whole country community is rallying around him.”

What Song Has Carly Struggling After Health Diagnosis?

Last month, Carly Pearce shared her diagnosis of of pericarditis with her fans. The “Truck on Fire” singer doesn’t plan to cancel or postpone any shows. However, she will have to restrict her activity until the condition is remedied.

“I have to keep my heart rate at a certain point, in my daily life and on stage,” Pearce told Taste of Country. So that means exercise, running around a stage, singing, all of that stuff … I just can’t push it.”

The “Dear Miss Loretta” singer now wears an Apple Watch during shows to monitor her BPM. Some songs are more strenuous than others. “I’ve been joking that ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’ is really hard to sing, I guess, because my heart rate gets up, all on its own,” she said.

