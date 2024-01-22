‘America’s Got Talent’ Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Launches Music Career with Debut Single “Push Our Luck”

In 2017, Darci Lynne became the youngest contestant to ever win America’s Got Talent (AGT) as a singing ventriloquist with her puppet Petunia Rabbit and other characters. Throughout her time in the talent competition during season 12 and in future appearances, Lynne amassed more than 67 million views on the AGT YouTube channel, alone, along with bringing in the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show.



Now, the 19-year-old Oklahoma City native is pursuing her other passion, music, with the release of her debut single “Push Our Luck,” out February 5.



“I’m just over the moon about debuting as a singer-songwriter and couldn’t be more thrilled for people to hear ‘Push Our Luck,'” said Lynne in a statement. “I wrote this song about those first-time feelings when you’re out on a date. I think most of us have stayed out after curfew because we were having so much fun, so I really hope when people listen to this song they’re brought back to a moment, a person or a time where they pushed their luck.”

“Push Our Luck” was recorded at Yackland Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and written by Lynne along with Maggie McClure and Shane Henry, the husband-and-wife duo known as The Imaginaries. Lynne first worked with the couple on their 2022 Netflix film A Cowgirl’s Song. For the film, Lynne wrote and recorded the song “Just Breathe” for the soundtrack.

Throughout her time on AGT, Lynne stunned the judges and millions of viewers with her vocals and covers of songs. In December of 2023, Lynne also released a video of her performing one of her original songs “My Thing,” on YouTube.



Following her AGT win, Lynne went on a sold-out national tour with her act in 2018. Lynne also performed at the Grand Ole Opry, opened for Fergie at Caesar’s Palace on New Year’s Eve, and starred in her own Christmas Special on NBC.

Along with the release of “Push Our Luck,” Lynne has also joined America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, the spin-off of AGT that makes judges compete with one another to pull together the best lineup of acts.

Photo: Joseph McClure / Courtesy of Adkins Publicity