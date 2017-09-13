American Songwriter is proud to partner with D’Addario and present the first episode of their new series “Raw Talent.” Over the next three months, we’ll be premiering new videos with up and coming artists as they show their creative process.

In “Raw Talent,” the new improv song series presented by D’Addario Nickel Bronze, artists are given made-up song titles and challenged to write a song on the spot. Some artists take their time to think it up, some begin strumming in seconds. Either way, everything you see is what comes out naturally. No filters. No frills. Just real, raw talent.

The first episode features Pappy & JP from the band Cabinet, writing a song based on the prompt, “My Trusty Sidekick.”

As an extension of D’Addario’s Nickel Bronze campaign, Reveal What’s Real, this new series gives a unique look into the songwriting process, exposing the authentic sound and unfiltered writing of some of the best acoustic players in the industry.

Plus, if you head over to D’Addario’s YouTube channel, you’ll find exclusive interviews with each artist, revealing who they truly are. Stay tuned for more “Raw Talent” episodes, coming soon.