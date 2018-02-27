PRESS RELEASE:

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Alvarez Guitars is thrilled to announce the addition of a new bluegrass model to its Masterworks Series, the MD60BG. The guitar made its debut at Winter NAMM 2018 in Anaheim California.

“We were very inspired by the success of our genre specific Jazz & Blues Series,” Says Chris Meikle, Senior VP at St. Louis Music and head of Alvarez development. “The MD60BG and MD60EBG is our offering for players and fans of bluegrass music. A lot of design went into delivering a guitar perfect for flatpicking. We spent time designing the bracing system to enhance our bass and mids, making the guitar very responsive to play with a plectrum. We believe flatpickers and fans of the genre are going to love this guitar.”

Part of the all solid wood Masterworks Series, the MD60BG and the electronics model MD60BG feature AA Grade Solid Sitka Spruce Tops, with Solid African Mahogany Backs & Sides. The bracing system is a Back Shifted Scalloped X Brace, perfect for flatpicking. MD60BG is finished in a natural gloss and the MD60EBG features LR Baggs electronics.

The Alvarez Masterworks Bluegrass Models

MD60BG – MSRP: $749

MD60EBG – MSRP: $899

For more information call St Louis Music at 800-727-4512 or email info@stlouismusic.com

www.stlouismusic.com