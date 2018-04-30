Almost three years after first forming, the country/Americana supergroup Traveller (Robert Ellis, Jonny Fritz, Cory Chisel) are finally ready to release their debut LP, Western Movies.

The album, recorded at Chisel’s non-profit arts collective in Wisconsin, is a rootsy singer-songwriter collection that finds the three songwriters trading vocals on their off-kilter songs, at turns humorous and devastating, that reference everything from online dating to Cracklin’ Oat Bran to Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee.”

Much of Western Movies was written during a trip Ellis and Fritz took to India in 2015. Several months later, they recruited Chisel to round out the trio, which first debuted on stage at that summer’s Newport Folk Festival.

A week before the album is released, American Songwriter is premiering Western Movies, which can be streamed in its entirety below.

Traveller is in stores May 4th on Chisel’s label, Refuge Foundation for the Arts.