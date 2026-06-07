Morgan Wallen Left With “No Choice” But to Cancel Pittsburgh Show

Just one week after his viral piano-throwing incident in Denver, Morgan Wallen has canceled Saturday’s (June 6) appearance at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Videos by American Songwriter

The “Whiskey Glasses” crooner, 33, announced the cancelation via a post to his Instagram Stories on Saturday afternoon.

“After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night,” the post said. “Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority.”

Morgan Wallen has canceled his second show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following his viral on-stage incident involving a piano. https://t.co/cMV9NolRV8 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 6, 2026

Ticketholders can request a refund via their point of purchase, Wallen concluded.

Saturday was the country-pop hitmaker’s second scheduled stop in the Steel City along his blockbuster Still the Problem Tour. He took the stage Friday night (June 5) with Pittsburgh-area native, former WWE superstar, and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle as his famed “walk-out” guest.

According to WTAE meteorologist Jill Szwed, some scattered thunderstorms heading for the Pittsburgh and Greensburg areas could likely turn severe.

Wallen is slated to resume his tour after a nearly two-week break with a June 19 show at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun at Latest Viral Headline

The cancelation takes place just one week after Morgan Wallen again made headlines—this time for flipping over a piano onstage.

The “I Had Some Help” singer experienced technical difficulties during his May 29 performance of “Sand in My Boots” at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

Unable to hear the piano in his ear monitors, Wallen finished the song a cappella. After wrapping up the performance, he turned his back to the crowd, strode back toward the piano, and gave it a push, flipping the instrument onto its side.

With fan-captured video footage making the social media rounds, Wallen’s onstage antics spread like wildfire. Several days later, the “I’m the Problem” singer made light of the situation in a video posted to TikTok.

“Hey, I just want you guys to know, that right now, this piano is working,” he told the camera.

The country singer cracked a smile before adding, “That’s what they told me last night, too.”

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Takes Action During Denver Show After Fan Emergency]

Ahead of his performance of “Sand In My Boots” on night two in Denver, Wallen joked to the crowd, saying, “Let’s see if this piano works tonight.”

Featured image by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images