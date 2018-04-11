Singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur and R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck have joined forces to form the appropriately monikered Arthur Buck.

The duo will release its debut album June 15 on New West Records. You can check out Arthur Buck’s first single, “I Am The Moment,” which premiered on NPR, below.

The two artists met in Mexico in 2017.

Of that meeting, Arthur says. “My first thought was, ‘Hey, I’ll get Peter to play acoustic guitar on some of the stuff I’m working on!’ So I started showing him songs. But he was like, ‘That’s cool. Now check this out.’ And he started playing chords and whatnot. So I put my guitar down and began singing over his changes, and it was magical. It was easy. And these great songs just started popping out.”

Check out the track listing for the album after the video, and look for tour dates to be announced shortly.

Arthur Buck Track Listing:

1. I Am The Moment

2. Are You Electrified?

3. The Wanderer

4. Forever Waiting

5. If You Wake Up In Time

6. Summertime

7. American Century

8. Forever Falling

9. Before Your Love Is Gone

10. Wide Awake In November

11. Can’t Make It Without You