Press Release:

Mt. Juliet TN – Lanikai unveils their new Flame Maple series for 2018. This new series features a satin Flame maple top, back and sides with rich bloodwood rosette, and binding on the fingerboard and body.

Lanikai Flame Maple series includes an acoustic concert and tenor sizes and as acoustic/electrics with a cutaway. The electric models are equipped with a Fishman® Kula pickup with a convenient onboard tuner. Like all Lanikai ukuleles, the easy playing neck profiles are accented by a wider nut for added player comfort.

Other features that highlight this series include chrome open back tuners, Nubone XB® nuts and saddles for increased tone and projection, a walnut fingerboard and bridge, and D’Addario® strings are standard. Each Flame Maple ukulele ships with a deluxe Lanikai 10mm padded gig bag and a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

“These ukuleles are ideal for dedicated serious players needing a great go-to instrument for stage use or recording.”, commented Rock Clouser, Lanikai ukuleles product manager.

MSRP range: $269 to $449

MAP range: $179 to $299